Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

Inter Milan Cancel Antonio Conte Presser Over 'Insulting' Letter

Antonio Conte's press conference was canceled by Inter Milan in response to an offensive letter published in an Italian newspaper.

AFP

Updated:December 14, 2019, 10:12 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Inter Milan Cancel Antonio Conte Presser Over 'Insulting' Letter
A file image of Antonio Conte. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Milan: Inter Milan on Saturday cancelled coach Antonio Conte's press conference ahead of their league game against Fiorentina because of "an offensive letter" published in a leading Italian sports daily.

"Yesterday (Friday), the Corriere dello Sport published an offensive letter towards our coach, justifying its aggression in the comment," the Italian team said in a statement on Twitter as journalists were waiting for the start of the press conference.

"In order to send a signal to all media that they must 'guarantee respect of people,' we will not hold a press conference today."

In the letter, a Bologna fan wrote he "enjoyed seeing the great Inter outclassed by Barcelona B", who had shown the Italian side's "worn-out" coach how to play football.

"I contest this beatification of Conte who in his career despite the victories has never shown a good game," the letter continued.

It added that despite spending over 150 million euros ($166 million), more than any other Italian team, Chinese-owned Inter could not beat Slavia Prague and lost to Borussia Dortmund.

The editor of the letters' page Italo Cucci added a comment, stating that Inter have "thrown away the Champions League and maybe the rest too" by loaning Mauro Icardi to Paris Saint-Germain, adding: "Slogan: No Icardi, No Party".

Corriere dello Sport have already been under fire following their controversial "Black Friday" headline earlier this month ahead of the first Serie A meeting between Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku and former Manchester United teammate Chris Smalling, now playing for Roma.

Inter Milan are two points ahead of Juventus at the top of the Serie A table before Sunday's trip to Fiorentina, but were the only one of Italy's four teams not to advance to the Champions League last 16.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram