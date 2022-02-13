CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Football » Inter Milan Hold on to Serie A Summit with Napoli Draw
1-MIN READ

Inter Milan Hold on to Serie A Summit with Napoli Draw

Inter Milan and Napoli played out a draw. (AP Photo)

Inter Milan maintained their one-point lead at the top of Serie A, drawing 1-1 with Napoli.

Inter Milan maintained their one-point lead at the top of Serie A on Saturday with a 1-1 draw at title rivals Napoli. Edin Dzeko’s powerful 47th-minute equaliser was enough for Simone Inzaghi’s team to earn a point in Naples, after Lorenzo Insigne had overtaken Diego Maradona in Napoli’s all-time scoring charts with his seventh-minute penalty.

AC Milan, who are two points behind Inter in third, will claim top spot if they beat Sampdoria on Sunday.

However, Inter have a game in hand on both their local rivals and Napoli.

first published:February 13, 2022, 09:49 IST