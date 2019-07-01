Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Inter Milan Confirm Signing of Diego Godin from Atletico Madrid

Diego Godin moves to Inter Milan from Atletico Madrid after nine years when his contract expired in June.

Reuters

Updated:July 1, 2019, 1:54 PM IST
Inter Milan Confirm Signing of Diego Godin from Atletico Madrid
Diego Godin moved from Atletico Madrid to Inter Milan (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Inter Milan said on Monday they had signed former Atletico Madrid defender Diego Godin on a three-year deal.

The 33-year-old said in May he would be leaving the Spanish side after nine years when his contract expired in June.

"FC Internazionale Milano announces that a contract has been agreed with Diego Godin that will run until 30 June 2022," Inter Milan said.

The Uruguayan, who joined Atletico from Villarreal in 2010, played 389 times for the club and famously clinched their first La Liga title in 18 years with a header in a 1-1 draw at Barcelona in 2014.

Godin also won two Europa League titles, the Copa del Rey, Spanish Super Cup and three UEFA Super Cups with Atletico as well as reaching the 2014 and 2016 Champions League finals, where they lost both times to Real Madrid.

