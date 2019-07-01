Inter Milan Confirm Signing of Diego Godin from Atletico Madrid
Diego Godin moves to Inter Milan from Atletico Madrid after nine years when his contract expired in June.
Diego Godin moved from Atletico Madrid to Inter Milan (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Inter Milan said on Monday they had signed former Atletico Madrid defender Diego Godin on a three-year deal.
The 33-year-old said in May he would be leaving the Spanish side after nine years when his contract expired in June.
"FC Internazionale Milano announces that a contract has been agreed with Diego Godin that will run until 30 June 2022," Inter Milan said.
The Uruguayan, who joined Atletico from Villarreal in 2010, played 389 times for the club and famously clinched their first La Liga title in 18 years with a header in a 1-1 draw at Barcelona in 2014.
Godin also won two Europa League titles, the Copa del Rey, Spanish Super Cup and three UEFA Super Cups with Atletico as well as reaching the 2014 and 2016 Champions League finals, where they lost both times to Real Madrid.
Also Watch
-
Jeep Compass Trailhawk Review: Perfect Off-Roading SUV For India
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
Here's Why the Jeep Compass SUV is so Popular
-
Friday 14 June , 2019
MG Hector Review: Premium SUV with a touch of Technology
-
Sunday 16 June , 2019
Alienware Area 51m Review: Gaming Desktop in Laptop Clothes
-
Friday 07 June , 2019
First Ride Review: Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Article 15' Screening Resumes in Kanpur Following Protests by Fringe Groups
- Borderline Sexual Content Common on TikTok And Likee Could Soon Make Its Way to Your WhatsApp
- This New Wrist Band Could Help Monitor Emotions like Depression and Anxiety
- Priyanka Chopra's the Quintessential Desi Girl in Blush Pink Sari at Sophie Turner-Joe Jonas' Wedding
- India vs England | Chahal Becomes Most Expensive Indian Bowler in World Cup History
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s