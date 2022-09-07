Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Champions League 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

UEFA Champions League action returns this week. In a Group C encounter, Inter Milan will host German giants Bayern Munich at the San Siro Stadium on Thursday, September 8.

Inter Milan were incredible in the last season of the Champions League before getting beaten by the eventual finalists Liverpool in the knockout stages. Simone Inzaghi’s men will look to push deeper into the competition this time around with their ace striker Romelu Lukaku returning after a spell in London.

Meanwhile, Bundesliga powerhouse Bayern Munich will be featuring in the Champions League without one of their vital cogs, Robert Lewandowski, who switched bases to Barcelona in the summer. However, the Bavarian side has enough firepower in their arsenal with the likes of Serge Gnabry, Leroy Sane, and their marquee summer signing Sadio Mane leading the frontline.

Both sides will be looking to start their UCL campaign with a win when they clash at the San Siro on Thursday.

Ahead of the UCL match between Inter Milan and Bayern Munich, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Champions League 2022-23 match between Inter Milan and Bayern Munich be played?

The Champions League 2022-23 match between Inter Milan and Bayern Munich will take place on September 8, Thursday.

Where will the Champions League 2022-23 match between Inter Milan and Bayern Munich be played?

The UCL match between Inter Milan and Bayern Munich will be played at the San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy.

What time will the Champions League 2022-23 match between Inter Milan and Bayern Munich begin?

The UCL match between Inter Milan and Bayern Munich will begin at 12:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Inter Milan and Bayern Munich match?

Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich UCL match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Inter Milan and Bayern Munich EPL match?

Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich UCL match is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

Inter Milan and Bayern Munich Possible Starting XI:

Inter Milan Predicted Starting Line-up: Andre Onana (Gk), Milan Skriniar, Stefan De Vrij, Alessandro Bastoni, Denzel Dumfries, Nicolo Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, Hakan Calhanoglu, Federico Dimarco, Lautaro Martinez, Edin Dzeko

Bayern Munich Predicted Starting Line-up: Manuel Neuer (Gk), Benjamin Pavard, Matthijs De Ligt, Dayot Upamecano, Alphonso Davies, Marcel Sabitzer, Joshua Kimmich, Kingsley Coman, Jamal Musiala, Sadio Mane, Leroy Sane

