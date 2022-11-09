Inter Milan vs Bologna Serie A Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Inter Milan vs Bologna Match Live?

Inter Milan and Bologna will face off in a Serie A encounter at the San Siro on November 10.

The hosts come into the game after being steamrolled by Juventus on Monday. Simone Inzaghi’s side will be under serious pressure to collect maximum points against Bologna. Inter Milan played one-dimensional football against Juventus and were not clinical enough. Inzaghi will hope that his misfiring team makes amends against a resurgent Bologna before they travel to Bergamo to take on Atalanta.

Meanwhile, the Rossoblu are on a three-match winning streak in Serie A. Bologna are in the 12th place on the points table and a win can propel them into the top 10. They will be bolstered by the return of Marko Arnautovic who is back to full fitness, after making a comeback from injury over the weekend. For the hosts, Edin Dzeko or Joaquin Correa are likely to feature alongside Lautaro Martinez in the forward line.

Ahead of the match between Inter Milan and Bologna, here is all you need to know:

