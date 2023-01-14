Inter Milan vs Hellas Verona Football Live Streaming: How to Watch Serie A 2022-23 Coverage Online And on TV in India

Inter Milan and Hellas Verona will play against each other in an intriguing Serie A fixture on January 15. The Nerazzurri will be aiming to collect maximum points when they host Hellas Verona at the iconic San Siro stadium. Inter Milan are behind Serie A leaders Napoli by 13 points and a win against Hellas Verona will consolidate their fourth position on the table. They will certainly fancy their chances against the 19th-placed Hellas Verona.

Inter shouldn’t take anything for granted as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Monza in their last league outing. Inter’s playing XI will likely feature Edin Dzeko and Milan Skriniar.

Hellas Verona will look to put up a good show on Sunday. History will be against them as Hellas Verona’s last win over Inter came way back in February 1992. The visitors have fitness concerns over Kevin Lasagna, Marco Faraoni and Simone Verdi. It remains to be seen if these three will play on Sunday.

Ahead of the match between Inter Milan and Hellas Verona, here is all you need to know:

When will the Serie A match between Inter Milan and Hellas Verona be played?

The Serie A match between Inter Milan and Hellas Verona will be played on January 15, Sunday.

Where will the Serie A match between Inter Milan and Hellas Verona be played?

The Serie A match between Inter Milan and Hellas Verona will be played at the San Siro, Milan.

What time will the Serie A match between Inter Milan and Hellas Verona begin?

The Serie A match between Inter Milan and Hellas Verona will begin at 1:15 am IST, on January 15.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Serie A match between Inter Milan and Hellas Verona?

The Serie A match between Inter Milan and Hellas Verona will be telecast on the Sports18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Serie A match between Inter Milan and Hellas Verona?

The Serie A match between Inter Milan and Hellas Verona will be streamed live on the Voot Select and Jio Cinema app.

Inter Milan Probable Starting Line-up: Onana; Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni; Darmian, Gagliardini, Asllani, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Martinez, Dzeko

Hellas Verona Probable Starting Line-up: Montipo; Dawidowicz, Hien, Ceccherini; Depaoli, Ilic, Tameze, Doig; Lazovic, Kallon; Djuric

