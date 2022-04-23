CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Football » Inter Milan vs Roma Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Serie A Live Coverage on Live TV Online
1-MIN READ

Inter Milan vs Roma Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Serie A Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Inter Milan vs Roma Live Streaming of English Premier League Match: Here you can get all the details as to When, Where, and How you can watch the Serie A between Inter Milan vs Roma Live Streaming

Know when, where and how to watch live streaming online of the Serie A clash between Inter Milan and Roma

Second-placed Inter Milan will face Roma in Serie A tomorrow. A win against Roma will help Inter Milan (69 points from 32 matches) in dethroning their arch-rivals AC Milan (71 points from 33 matches) from the top spot. AC Milan can of source rise to the top by winning their tie against Lazio on Monday.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE SCHEDULE RESULTS ORANGE CAP PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

Fifth-placed Roma will come into this fixture after securing a 1-1 draw against Napoli in their last Serie A match. Jose Mourinho will not have his attacking midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo in the match against Inter Milan.

What date Serie A match between Inter Milan vs Roma will be played?

The Serie A match between Inter Milan vs Roma will take place on April 23.

Where will the Serie A match Inter Milan vs Roma be played?

The match between Inter Milan vs Roma will be played at the San Siro, Milan.

What time will the Serie A match Inter Milan vs Roma begin?

The match between Inter Milan vs Roma will begin at 9:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Inter Milan vs Roma match?

Inter Milan vs Roma match will be televised on Sports18 in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Inter Milan vs Roma match?

Inter Milan vs Roma match is available to be streamed live-streamed on the SonyLIV app.

Inter Milan vs Roma Possible Starting XI:

Inter Milan Predicted Starting Line-up: Samir Handanovic, Milan Skriniar, Stefan de Vrij, Alessandro Bastoni, Denzel Dumfries, Nico Barella, Marceloa Brozovic, Hakan Calhanoglu, Ivan Perisic, Lautaro Martinez, Edin Dzeko

Roma Predicted Starting Line-up: Rui Patricio, Roger Ibanez, Chris Smalling, Gianluca Mancini, Rick Karsdorp, Bryan Cristrante, Sergio Oliveira, Nicola Zalewski, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Tammy Abraham

first published:April 23, 2022, 10:00 IST