Inter Milan vs Sampdoria Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Serie A 2021-22 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Second-placed Inter Milan will be aiming for three points in their last match of the Serie A 2021-22 season but a victory will not be enough for them to successfully defend the title. AC Milan, on the other hand, will just need a draw against Sassuolo to clinch the league title.

Inter Milan have secured 81 points from 37 matches. League leaders AC Milan are just two points above their arch-rivals.

The match between Inter Milan and Sampdoria will be played at the San Siro Stadium, in Milan.

15th placed- Sampdoria come into the fixture after remaining unbeaten in their last two matches.

Ahead of the Serie A 2021-22 match between Inter Milan and Sampdoria, here is all you need to know:

When will the Serie A 2021-22 match between Inter Milan and Sampdoria be played?

The Serie A 2021-22 match between Inter Milan and Sampdoria will take place on May 22, Sunday.

Where will the Serie A 2021-22 match Inter Milan vs Sampdoria be played?

What time will the Serie A 2021-22 match Inter Milan vs Sampdoria begin?

The match between Inter Milan and Sampdoria will begin at 9:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Inter Milan vs Sampdoria match?

Inter Milan vs Sampdoria match will be televised on Sports 18 channel.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Inter Milan vs Sampdoria match?

Inter Milan vs Sampdoria match is available to be streamed live on the Voot app.

Inter Milan and Sampdoria Possible Staring XI:

Inter Milan Predicted Starting Line-up: Samir Handanovic, Milan Skriniar, Stefan de Vrij, Alessandro Bastoni, Denzel Dumfries, Nicolo Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, Hakan Calhanoglu, Ivan Perisic, Alexis Sanchez, Lautaro Martinezs

Sampdoria Predicted Starting Line-up: Emil Audero, Bartosz Bereszynski, Alex Ferrari, Maya Yoshida, Tomasso Augello, Antonio Candreva, Tomas Rincon, Ronaldo Vieira, Morten Thorsby, Abdelhamid Sabiri, Fabio Quagliarella

