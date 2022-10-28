CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Inter Milan vs Sampdoria Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Serie A 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Trending Desk

Last Updated: October 28, 2022, 17:46 IST

Milan

Inter Milan vs Sampdoria Live Streaming of Serie A 2022-23 Match: Here you can get all the details as to When, Where, and How you can watch the Serie A 2022-23 between Inter Milan and Sampdoria Live Streaming

Inter Milan will desperately seeking for full three points from their next Serie A match to stay alive in the hunt for a berth in next season’s European championship. Simone Inzaghi’s men have so far managed to win seven of their first 11 matches in the domestic league. With 21 points in their kitty, Inter Milan currently claim the seventh spot in the Serie A standings.

The Nerazzurri, in their next Serie A clash, will be up against Sampdoria on Sunday. The match between Inter Milan and Sampdoria will be played at the San Siro in Milan.

In their last Serie A fixture, Inter Milan secured a thrilling 3-4 win against Fiorentina. Midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored the winner in the 95th minute to earn the full three points for his side.

Sampdoria, on the other hand, have emerged victorious only once till now in this season’s Serie A. Sampdoria’s solitary Serie A victory of the season occurred during their last match against Cremonese.

Ahead of Sunday’s Serie A match between Inter Milan and Sampdoria; here is all you need to know:

What date Serie A 2022-23 match between Inter Milan and Sampdoria will be played?

The Serie A 2022-23 match between Inter Milan and Sampdoria will take place on October 30, Sunday.

Where will the Serie A 2022-23 match Inter Milan vs Sampdoria be played?

The Serie A match between Inter Milan and Sampdoria will be played at the San Siro in Milan.

What time will the Serie A 2022-23 match Inter Milan vs Sampdoria begin?

The Serie A 2022-23 match between Inter Milan and Sampdoria will begin at 12:15 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Inter Milan vs Sampdoria Serie A match?

Inter Milan vs Sampdoria Serie A match will be televised on Sports 18 channel in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Inter Milan vs Sampdoria Serie A match?

Inter Milan vs Sampdoria Serie A match will be streamed live on Voot and JioTV.

Inter Milan vs Sampdoria Possible Starting XI:

Inter Milan Predicted Starting Line-up: Andre Onana, Milan Skriniar, Stefan de Vrij, Francesco Acerbi, Matteo Darmian, Nicolo Barella, Hakan Calhanoglu, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Federico Dimarco, Lautaro Martinez, Joaquin Correa

Sampdoria Predicted Starting Line-up: Emil Audero, Bartosz Bereszynski, Bruno Aminoe, Omar Colley, Nicola Murru, Tomas Rincon, Valerio Verre, Filip Djuricic, Ignacio Pussetto, Adelhamid Sabiri, Francesco Caputoa

first published:October 28, 2022, 17:46 IST
last updated:October 28, 2022, 17:46 IST