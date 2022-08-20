Inter Milan vs Spezia Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Serie A 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

After kicking off their Serie A campaign on a winning note, Spezia will face a sterner test in their next match. Coach Luca Gotti knows that it will not be an easy task as his players will be up against mighty Inter Milan in the upcoming encounter. The match between Inter Milan and Spezia will be played on Sunday at the San Siro in Milan.

ALSO READ| Premier League: Harry Kane Landmark Goal Helps Tottenham Beat Wolves 1-0

Spezia, come into the fixture, after clinching the full three points against Empoli. Spezia’s 26-year-old striker M’Bala Nzola scored the solitary goal of the match in the 36th minute to earn a vital win for his side.

Inter Milan also started their campaign on a winning note after registering a victory against Lecce. Inter Milan’s Dutch midfielder Denzel Dumfries scored the late winner in the 95th minute to secure the full three points for his side.

Ahead of the Serie A 2022-23 match between Inter Milan and Spezia, here is all you need to know:

When will the Serie A 2022-23 match between Inter Milan (INT) and Spezia (SPZ) be played?

The Serie A 2022-23 match between Inter Milan and Spezia will take place on August 21, Sunday.

Where will the Serie A 2022-23 match Inter Milan (INT) vs Spezia (SPZ) be played?

The Serie A match between Inter Milan and Spezia will be played at the San Siro, in Milan.

What time will the Serie A 2022-23 match Inter Milan (INT) vs Spezia (SPZ) begin?

The Serie A match between Inter Milan and Spezia will begin at 12:15 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Inter Milan (INT) vs Spezia (SPZ) match?

Inter Milan vs Spezia Serie A match will be televised on Sports 18 channel.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Inter Milan (INT) vs Spezia (SPZ) Serie A 2022-23 match?

Inter Milan vs Spezia Serie A match is available to be streamed live on the Voot app.

Inter Milan and Spezia Possible Staring XI:

Inter Milan Predicted Starting Line-up: Samir Handanovic, Milan Skriniar, Stefan de Vrij, Alessandro Bastoni, Denzel Dumfries, Nicolo Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, Hakan Calhanoglu, Federico Dimarco, Romelu Lukau, Lautaro Martinezs

Spezia Predicted Starting Line-up: Bartlomiej Dragowski, Mattia Caldara, Jakub Kiwior, Dimitros Nikolaou, Arkadiusz Reca, Simone Bastoni, Mehdi Bourabia, Kevin Agudelo, Emmanuel Quartsin Gyasi, M’Bala Nzola, David Strelec

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here