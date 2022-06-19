Inter Milan's Aleksandar Kolarov Announces Retirement, Outlines Next Career Move

Former Manchester City defender Aleksandar Kolarov has announced his retirement from professional football at the age of 36.

The Serbian international’s current deal with Inter Milan expires at the end of June and while sensing that an extension would not be presented to him, the two-time Premier League winner decided to hang up his boots.

Now, after his deal at Inter came to an end, Kolarov has called time on his playing career, and will look to move into the backroom areas of football rather than pursue a coaching or punditry career.

Kolarov had spent two years at Inter Milan after three years at Roma since leaving Manchester City in 2017. The Serbia international spent seven years at City, helping them to their first two Premier League titles, plus one FA Cup and two League Cup successes.

In a statement, he said, “I always knew that sooner or later this moment will come. Although I am sorry that I am closing one chapter of my life, I am grateful that I managed to achieve what has always been my dream.”

“I thank all the people who followed me in this first part of my career. First of all, to every teammate in the teams in which I played as well as in the football team of Serbia, my homeland, which I have always represented with great pride.”

“I am coming to the end of this phase in my life, feeling great satisfaction with what I have achieved. I hope that with my daily proving on and off the field, I have at least partially repaid this wonderful game and all those who supported me,” he said.

Kolarov made 247 appearances for City in total, becoming a firm favourite. He scored 21 goals and assisted 37 times.

In a statement to ANSA, Kolarov revealed that he wants to study and start training as a sporting director at Coverciano, home of the Italian Football Federation.

“Now I am already focused on my ‘other’ life in the world of football. I will soon start training as a sporting director and scout at the National Football Centre of the Football Federation of Italy in Kovercan.”

