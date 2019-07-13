LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
India vs North Korea, Intercontinental Cup 2019 HIGHLIGHTS: Chhetri, Chhangte Score But India Lose 2-5

News18.com | July 13, 2019, 10:57 PM IST
Event Highlights

Intercontinental Cup 2019 Highlights: India lose 2-5 to North Korea in their second game of the Intercontinental Cup. Sunil Chhetri scored a simple tap-in to get the score down to 2-4. Earlier, Ri Chol had scored from a tight angle, after Lallianzuala Chhangte scored India's first. Jong Il Gwan, the North Korea skipper, scored from a freekick and the third again with a perfect header into the far corner. For the second goal, North Korea danced right through the Indian defence as Sim Hyon Ji smartly slotted the ball into the far corner. This after a rather humiliating loss to Tajikistan in their opening match at the TransStadia Arena in Ahmedabad. The encounter is crucial for both sides in their bid to enter the final after North Korea suffered a 2-5 defeat against Syria in their opening fixture.

Sunil Chhetri, who scored two goals in India's 2-4 loss in the opening game against Tajikistan, said that the whole team was working hard to bounce back from the defeat and stressed on the importance of keeping calm. "We need to learn from all the mistakes in the Tajikistan game and try to rectify them as much as possible. Individually, as well as collectively, we are all working hard on that. The most important thing is to keep calm and put your head down and work," he said.
Jul 13, 2019 9:59 pm (IST)

That's that then. India lose 5-2 to North Korea in their second game. India are winless after two and have a goal difference of negative 5.

Jul 13, 2019 9:56 pm (IST)
 

Amrinder tries his best but North Korea score again! Game, set and match this.

Jul 13, 2019 9:52 pm (IST)

India are creating chances but just not being able to get the goal.

Jul 13, 2019 9:45 pm (IST)

Sahal Abdul Samad. Remember the name, 

The Indian mid-fielder dances past two North Korean defenders... his strike though is just wide.

Jul 13, 2019 9:34 pm (IST)

Of Course, he does... Sunil Chhetri scores. A simple tap-in to get another goal for India. 

A nasty fall from Hong Jin Song, as his arm bends at an awkward angle. He has to come off and Ri Il comes on. Borges off for India as Sahal Abdul comes on.

Jul 13, 2019 9:26 pm (IST)
North Korea have their three-goal lead over the hosts.Ri Chol with a neat finish.

Jul 13, 2019 9:21 pm (IST)
 Jobby Justin makes way for Anirudh Thapa. India are coming back in this game. Just like the previous game for North Korea, their players are finding it hard to keep up with the Indian conditions. 

Jul 13, 2019 9:14 pm (IST)

Lallianzuala Chhangte gets one back for India. What a finish from the Indian. What a play from the hosts, as the players hunt down the North Koreans.

The one-touch pass and the quick movement off the ball, all topped off by a brilliant finish. More of this please...

Jul 13, 2019 9:08 pm (IST)

The second-half begins, as India make two changes. Udanta and Chhangte come in for Brandon and Mavir. A lot of work to be done for the home side...

Jul 13, 2019 8:51 pm (IST)

HALF-TIME# 

Two goals from Jong Il Gwan and one from Sim Hyon Ji means the hosts are behind going at the half-way mark. North Korea leads India 3-0. 

Jul 13, 2019 8:47 pm (IST)

Jong Il Gwan goes for the far corner from a free-kick after Adil Khan conceded a foul just outside the penalty box. Amrinder Singh though palms the ball away from danger. 

Jul 13, 2019 8:41 pm (IST)
Sandesh Jhingan clatters into North Korea skipper Jong Il Gwan and gets a yellow card from the referee. He goes down too and has to be replaced by Adil Khan

Jul 13, 2019 8:33 pm (IST)

Jong Il Gwan Scores Again! The North Korea skipper rises high and heads it into the back of the net. No marking and the player gets a free header inside the box and that too from open play. India's defending tonight is leaving a lot to be desired. 

Jul 13, 2019 8:30 pm (IST)

Will be needing more of this tonight...

Jul 13, 2019 8:28 pm (IST)

India's attacks have been few and far in between. The passing game introduced by Igor Stimac, mean that the lapses in defence and the miscalculations in attack will happen. All about getting used to it. But for now, India are yet to test the opposition keeper.

Jul 13, 2019 8:19 pm (IST)
Sim Hyon Ji Scores! Indian defence is cut open as Amrinder has no chance. The Koreans have been far better on the ball and their one-touch passes costing India dearly. 

Meanwhile, Adil Khan starts his warm-up in the aftermath of the goal! Udanta and Changte join him.

Jul 13, 2019 8:12 pm (IST)
Jong Il Gwan Scores! Amrinder Singh beaten for the first time this year for national colours.

Jul 13, 2019 8:06 pm (IST)

India have never beaten North Korea. History needs to be made tonight for the hosts to keep their campaign alive. Sandesh Jhingan's presence in the back-line will reassure the Indian fans, especially after the last game. 

Jul 13, 2019 7:59 pm (IST)

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju greets the players as captain Sunil Chhetri introduces them.

Jul 13, 2019 7:55 pm (IST)

The calm before the storm tonight. 

Jul 13, 2019 7:36 pm (IST)
Paul Masefield and Mehrajuddin Wadoo preview the India vs North Korea Intercontinental Cup clash. 

 
Jul 13, 2019 7:27 pm (IST)
 India will be playing in blue tonight!!

Jul 13, 2019 7:25 pm (IST)

The Indian football team arrives at the stadium. It is a must-win game for both India as well as North Korea. A win means staying alive in the Intercontinental Cu, while a loss would practically bring down curtains for either team. 

Jul 13, 2019 7:20 pm (IST)
Indian football team coach Igor Stimac has named quite a few changes in his starting XI for the game against North Korea. Jobby Justin comes in and so does Amrinder Singh in goes and Sandesh Jhingan in defence. 

IN: Amrinder, Kotal, Jhingan, Bose, Jerry L, Brandon, Rowllin, Manvir, Jobby 
OUT: Gurpreet, Gahlot, Adil, Bheke, Mandar, Thapa, Sahal, Udanta, Chhangte

North Korea's Playing XI: Antae Song(GK); Kim Chol Bom, Ri Yong Chol, Han Thae Hyok, Jang Kuk Chol; Jong Il Gwan, Ri Un Il, Sim Hyon Jin, Hong Jin Song; Ri Un Chol, Ri Hyong Jin

Jul 13, 2019 7:09 pm (IST)
Sunil Chhetri asked the Indian football team to learn from mistakes they made during the previous match and try to rectify them in their must-win game against North Korea. 

Jul 13, 2019 7:02 pm (IST)

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Intercontinental Cup 2019 clash between India and North Korea from the EKA Arena in Ahmedabad.

India vs North Korea, Intercontinental Cup 2019 HIGHLIGHTS: Chhetri, Chhangte Score But India Lose 2-5
India face North Korea in their second game of the Intercontinental Cup 2019 (Photo Credit: ISL/Twitter )

"No one else is going to help you, which means we have to pick ourselves up and give a good account of ourselves against DPR Korea to churn out a positive result," Chhetri said at the pre-match press conference.

18-year-old Amarjit Singh Kiyam, who was handed his senior team debut by coach Stimac at the King's Cup 2019 in Thailand, mentioned that the team is "extremely focused" and added that he hopes the fans will continue to support the team as they did in the previous encounter.

He said, "The whole team is extremely focused on the match against DPR Korea. What's done is done and we are not thinking about the loss to Tajikistan. We have been working hard so as to not repeat the mistakes we made. We want to play even better and I hope we get the support of the fans in the stadium once again."



Centre-back Adil Khan, who made his comeback to the national team under coach Stimac, spoke about how there is a "healthy competition for places" in the side and that the main goal for the team is to do well in the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

"Our ultimate aim is to do well in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers. The coach is looking at many players in the squad to settle on his best 11 and there is a good competition for places. For the match against DPR Korea, we are preparing well and know that we have to do our best," he said.
