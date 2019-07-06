Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Intercontinental Cup 2019: India to Take on Tajikistan in Opener

India will begin their Intercontinental Cup campaign against Tajikistan at the TransStadia Arena in Ahmedabad on Sunday

PTI

Updated:July 6, 2019, 6:00 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Intercontinental Cup 2019: India to Take on Tajikistan in Opener
India play Tajikistan in the Intercontinental Cup opener (Photo Credit: AIFF)
Loading...

Ahmedabad: Buoyed by the promising start under newly appointed coach Igor Stimac, India will begin the defence of their Intercontinental Cup when they take on Tajikistan here Sunday.

The four-nation tournament also includes Syria and North Korea. All teams will be playing each other once, with the top two teams making it to the final, slated for July 17.

The Indian side will be heading into the tournament on the back of a promising show in the King's Cup in Thailand, where they finished third.

The tournament will be Stimac's second assignment since taking over as the head coach of the Blue Tigers. Under his charge, India played out their first-ever away win over Thailand in the King's Cup.

This is the first time Gujarat will be hosting a senior men's international competition.

"Ahmedabad is a splendid choice to host the tournament. It's a wise decision as it will help expand football across all parts of the country. I have trained in the city recently for my club. I hope that people will come out in large numbers, support us, and create a special atmosphere," defender Sandesh Jhingan said.

Anirudh Thapa, who played at the EKA Arena for Chennaiyin AFC in the AFC Cup, added the "pan India effect" will help popularise football more.

"The national team has played in Mumbai, Goa, Kochi, Guwahati in recent times. This time the fans in Gujarat will have their chance to stand by the Blue Tigers. The tournament is sure to generate interest among the local fans," he said.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram