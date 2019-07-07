Intercontinental Cup 2019 LIVE: India vs Tajikistan Score and Updates

Intercontinental Cup 2019 LIVE Updates: India scored the first goal against Tajikistan in the opening match of the 2019 Intercontinental Cup at the TransStadia Arena in Ahmedabad. Sunil Chhetri converted from the penalty spot after Chhangte is brought down. The talismanic striker made no mistake as he coolly with panenka.
Newly appointed Indian football team head coach Igor Stimac ahead of the match had said that he wants to define the future of the sport in the country. The four-nation tournament also has Syria and North Korea.
INDIA SCORE!! Mandar Rao Desai sips the ball in to Chhangte, who is brought down by Asrorov.
Sunil Chhetri makes no mistake from te spot. He coverts with a cheeky 'panenka'. India have the lead inside 4 minutes of the start the match.
4' GOAL! Captain @chetrisunil11 tucks the ball ⚽️ neatly into the back of the net 🥅 from the spot to give India 🇮🇳 the lead.
COACH SPEAKS: Igor Stimac speaks to the host broadcastor ahead of the start of the match, "We are here to win it. I don't need to hide that. This year even Syria are here, they are the favourites if we go by the FIFA rankings."
"We are gonna face a difficult game today. They have 7-8 players coming from the same club [champions FC Istiklol]; it will be a challenge against a team that's even younger than us, they have lots of potential," Stimac adds.
Starting XI for India: Gurpreet, Mandar, Gahlot, Adil, Bheke, Amarjit, Thapa, Sahal, Chhangte, Udanta, Chhetri
Starting XI for Tajikistan: Yatimov, Dzhalilov, Asrorov, Tabrezi, Naazarov, Juraboev, Barotov; Rahimov, Ehsoni, Tursunov, Boboev
Igor Stimac, who had coached Croatia to qualify for the FIFA World Cup Brazil 2014, speaking at the pre-tournament press conference had said: "We have a new team and our focus is on progressing our game. We are here to win the tournament. But that's not the first priority. I will not be putting too much pressure on the players for results. But will be looking at how the players respond to certain situations on the field."
"The time we have to work is limited. We cannot afford to waste even a second. The fact that we gave so many debuts in Thailand (at the King's Cup 2019) shows clearly that we are looking at the future of Indian football," the coach added. "We are one of the youngest national teams in the world."
"We play football for the supporters, and even if results suffer, we will keep trying developing our style. We are placing faith and giving chances to young players with good technical abilities. I am happy that the players are learning very fast. The process will take time. I will do everything I can to make sure that we succeed," he said.
Sunil Chhetri and the Blue Tigers are in the house!!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the first match of the 2019 Intercontinental Cup between defending champions India and Tajikistan.
India play their first home match under new coach Igor Stimac. A new era begins for the Indian men's national football team after the third-place finish in the King's Cup in Thailand.
Intercontinental Cup 2019: India vs Tajikistan (AIFF Photo)
All teams will be playing each other once, with the top two teams making it to the final, slated for July 17. India will be heading into the meet on the back of the King's Cup in Thailand, where they finished third. This will also mark Stimac's second assignment since taking over as the head coach from Stephen Constantine. India, currently ranked 101 in FIFA charts, had won the first edition of the tournament last year in Mumbai.
They start as favourites on Sunday against their 120th ranked opponents.
Tajikistan are best remembered for being defeated 4-1 by India in the final of the 2008 AFC Challenge Cup in New Delhi, leading the path for the Blue Tigers to qualify for the 2011 Asian Cup.
They have never qualified for the Asian Cup and their biggest achievement till date is winning the inaugural 2006 AFC Challenge Cup in Bangladesh.
Tajikistan has never broken into double digits in the FIFA Rankings and they have not done too well in the last one year.
Most the visiting players are from Istiklol, the domestic champions.