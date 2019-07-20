Intercontinental Cup 2019: North Korea Beat Tajikistan to Win Title
North Korea defeated Tajikistan 1-0 in the final to be crowned the winners of Intercontinental Cup.
North Korea emerged champions of Intercontinental Cup (Photo Credit: AIFF)
Ahmedabad: North Korea triumphed in the second edition of Intercontinental Cup football tournament beating Tajikistan by a solitary goal in the final here Friday.
The Koreans grabbed the lead in the 71st minute through Pak Hyon Il, who found the net just after coming on as a substitute at the EKA Arena by TransStadia.
Both finalists were the two lowest-ranked teams of the four-nation tournament, the other participants being hosts India and Syria.
At half time, it was goalless with North Korea coming closest to scoring in the 20th minute through Jong Il Gwan.
Having pipped hosts India (world no. 101) and Syria (85) in the league stage to seal their places in the final, both Tajikistan (120) and North Korea (122) entered the game on a confident note.
On form, North Korea held a slight advantage as they beat Tajikistan 1-0 in the league stages. And they repeated it in final also to emerge victorious.
The champions got richer by USD 50000 while the runners-up received USD 25000.
Also Watch
-
First Drive Review: Hyundai Kona Electric SUV
-
Saturday 22 June , 2019
Jeep Compass Trailhawk Review: Perfect Off-Roading SUV For India
-
Saturday 06 July , 2019
First Ride Review: New BMW S 1000 RR First Ride Review
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
Here's Why the Jeep Compass SUV is so Popular
-
Sunday 16 June , 2019
Alienware Area 51m Review: Gaming Desktop in Laptop Clothes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas Give the Biggest Shout-out to Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Her Birthday
- Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
- India A Slump to Narrow Defeat Against West Indies A in Fourth Unofficial ODI
- Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani Step Out for Dinner Date Amid Breakup Rumours, See Pics
- Gabriella Demetriades Shares Adorable Pic of Arjun Rampal Holding Their Newborn Son, See Here