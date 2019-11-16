Interim Manager Hansi Flick to Stay on Until Winter Break, Confirm Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge confirmed that interim coach Hansi Flick will be in charge of the team at least until Christmas.
Hansi Flick (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Munich: Bayern Munich interim coach Hansi Flick will remain on the champions' bench at least until Christmas, club CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said on Friday.
Flick took over last week from Niko Kovac and won both games in charge - against Olympiakos in the Champions League and against Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga.
"I have held talks with Hansi in the past days and he told me reporters keep asking him if he will be in charge the next game," Rummenigge told the annual general meeting.
"Well I can say that until further notice means he will be in charge at least until Christmas or maybe even beyond."
Flick's stock soared on Saturday when his team hit top form in their biggest game of the season so far, crushing title rivals Dortmund 4-0.
Bayern, who have already qualified for the Champions League knockout stage, are in third place in the Bundesliga, four points behind leaders Borussia Moenchengladbach.
The league breaks for the winter on December 22 and resumes on January 17.
