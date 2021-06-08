International Friendlies 2021 Hungary vs Ireland LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Hungary will play host to Ireland in their second international friendly on Tuesday at the Ferenc Szusza Stadium. Hungary are coming into this game after beating Cyprus 1-0 on Friday and will look to make it two wins in a row when they face Ireland on Tuesday in their second friendly. Marco Rossi’s men are currently unbeaten in their last ten games across all competitions. They suffered their last defeat in September 2020 at the hands of Russia in their UEFA Nations League clash.

On the other hand, Ireland hammered Andorra 4-1 on Wednesday and will aim to continue their winning march against Hungary. For Ireland, Troy Parrott netted a brace and Jason Knight, Daryl Horgan scored one goal each as they defeated Andorra. Marc Vales scored the solitary goal for Andorra in the 52nd minute.

International Friendlies 2021 Hungary vs Ireland: Team News, Injury Update

Szilveszter Hangya and Dominik Szoboszlai would not be a part of Hungary’s squad against Ireland as the duo has pulled out of the match due to injury. Other than, Hangya and Szoboszlai, Marco Rossi will have his full squad at his disposal.

Ireland boss Stephen Kenny has named a 26-member squad for their friendlies. However, he would be without the services of Robbie Brady, Callum O’Dawda, Jeff Hendrick and Kevin Long due to fitness issue. Ireland skipper Seamus Coleman would also not feature in tonight’s fixture as he has been ruled out of the match.

Hungary vs Ireland starting line-ups:

Hungary Predicted Starting line-up: Peter Gulagsi; Adam Lang, Attila Fiola, Attila Szalai; Gergo Lovrenscsics, Andras Schafer, Laszlo Kleinheisler, David Siger, Daniel Gazdag; Adam Szalai and Rolland Sallai

Ireland Predicted Starting line-up: Darren Randolph; Matt Doherty, Lee O’Connor, John Egan, James McClean; Josh Cullen, Conor Hourihane, Jason Knight; Troy Parrott, James Collins and Daryl Horgan.

What time is the International Friendlies 2021 Hungary vs Ireland kick-off?

The match is scheduled to begin at 11:30 PM IST at the Szusza Ferenc Stadium in Budapest.

What TV channel will show the International Friendlies 2021 Hungary vs Ireland match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for Hungary vs Ireland match in India.

How can I stream the International Friendlies 2021 Hungary vs Ireland fixture?

The match between Hungary and Ireland can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here