International Friendlies 2021 Italy vs Czech Republic LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Italy will play host to the Czech Republic on Friday for an international friendly match. The game will take place at the Stadio Renato Dall’Ara and will kick-start at 12:15 am (IST). Italy are coming into this game after hammering San Marino 7-0 on Saturday. Atalanta’s Matteo Pessina and Napoli winger Matteo Politano netted two goals, while Juventus’ Federico Bernardeschi, Sassuolo’s Gian Marco Ferrari and Torino’s scored one goal each. On the other hand, Czech Republic played their last international match in March during the FIFA World Cup qualifying. The Czech Republic lost 1-0 to Wales in that game.

International Friendlies 2021 Italy vs Czech Republic: Team News, Injury Update

Italy have named a 26-member squad for the event. Juventus defenders Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci have been included in the team. Lazio forward Ciro Immobile, AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti are also part of the squad. Sassuolo striker Giacomo Raspadori is expected to make his debut for Italy with this match. There is no injury concern and Roberto Mancini will have a full squad at his disposal.

Czech Republic manager Jaroslav Silhavy has named a very strong squad the Euros. West Ham United’s Vladimir Coufal and Tomas Soucek have been picked along with Sevilla’s Tomas Vaclik. Patrik Schick of Bayer Leverkusen and Matej Vydra of Burnley have also been included.

Italy vs Czech Republic starting line-ups:

Italy Predicted starting line-up: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Alessandro Florenzi, Leonardo Bonucci, Francesco Acerbi, Leonardo Spinazzola, Manuel Locatelli, Nicolo Barella, Stefano Sensi, Federico Bernardeschi, Andrea Belotti and Domenico Berardi

Czech Republic starting line-up: Tomas Vaclik, Vladimir Coufal, Tomas Kalas, Ondrej Celustka, Jan Boril, Lukas Masopust, Tomas Soucek, Adam Hlozek, Vladimir Darida, Jakub Jankto, Patrik Schick

What time is the International Friendlies 2021 Italy vs Czech Republic kick-off?

The match is scheduled to begin at 12:15 AM IST at the Stadio Renato Dall’Ara (Bologna).

What TV channel will show the International Friendlies 2021 Italy vs Czech Republic match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for Italy vs Czech Republic match in India.

How can I stream the International Friendlies 2021 Italy vs Czech Republic fixture?

The match between Italy and the Czech Republic can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app.

