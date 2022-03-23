International Friendly 2022 Bahrain vs India LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

The Indian football team will return to action on Wednesday as they are set to take on Bahrain in their first friendly of 2022 at the Sheikh Ali bin Mohammed Al Khalifa Stadium. All India Football Federation (AIFF) has organised this game to prepare the Blue Tigers for AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers, which will be played in June. India last played an international game in October 2021 when they defeated Nepal to win their 8th SAFF Championship.

Meanwhile, the home side has already played two friendlies this year against Uganda (won 3-1) and Congo DR (won 1-0).

The International Friendly between Bahrain and India is slated to begin at 09:30 pm (IST).

International Friendly 2022 Bahrain vs India: Team News, Injury Update

India will miss the services of their Mumbai City FC stars for this fixture as they are currently in United Arab Emirates (UAE) to prepare for the AFC Champions League campaign.

AIFF has named seven new players in India’s 25-man squad for the Bahrain game. These are the seven new faces in the Indian squad – Anwar Ali (Jr), Hormipam Ruivah, Danish Farooq, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Naorem Roshan Singh, VP Suhair and Aniket Jadhav.

The trio of Sunil Chhetri, Sahal Abdul Samad and Suresh Singh Wangjam has been ruled out from this contest with injuries. Udanta Singh is another high-profile absentee from the Blue Tigers squad.

In addition to this, seven players – Brandon Fernandes, Chinglensana Singh, Akash Mishra, Aniket Jadhav, Amrinder Singh, Anirudh Thapa, and Bipin Singh – are set to miss this game due to visa issues.

Meanwhile, Bahrain are expected to have their full squad at their disposal for this tie.

Bahrain vs India starting line-ups:

India Possible Starting Line-up: Gurpreet Singh Sadhu; Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Anwar Ali, Naorem Roshan Singh; Jeakson Singh, Danish Farooq; VP Suhair, Yasir Mohammad, Liston Colaco; Manvir Singh.

Bahrain Possible Starting Line-up: Sayed Mohammed Jaffer, Abbas Ayyad, Hamad Al-Shamsan, Abdulla Al Hazaa, Hasan Ali, Ali Madan, Abdulla Al Hashsash, Jasim Al Shaikh, Komail Hasan Al-Aswad, Ismaeel Abdullatif, Sayed Hashim.

What time will the Bahrain vs India match kick-off?

The International Friendly 2022 fixture between Bahrain and India will kick off at 09:30 pm IST on Wednesday, March 23, at Sheikh Ali bin Mohammed Al Khalifa Stadium.

What TV channel will show the Bahrain vs India match?

The Bahrain FA has the broadcasting rights for Bahrain vs India match and the match won’t be televised in India.

How can I live stream the Bahrain vs India fixture?

The live streaming of the game will not be available from AIFF’s side. However, one can track the contest on the social media handles of both sides.

