Iran Ready to End 43-year Asian Cup Title Drought: Alireza Jahanbakhsh
Iran winger Alireza Jahanbakhsh said that they will "fight for their dreams" to end a 43-year trophy drought in the 2019 AFC Asian Cup.
Tehran: Iran winger Alireza Jahanbakhsh said that they will "fight for their dreams" to end a 43-year trophy drought in the 2019 AFC Asian Cup.
Iran national football team last lifted Asian football's most coveted trophy on home soil in 1976, reports Xinhua news agency.
"We are desperate to win the title after 43 years. We feel obliged to make our people happy and we also know that the fans' expectations are very high after the 2018 World Cup. They are right to have a dream and we will do our best to make their dreams come true," Jahanbakhsh said on Sunday.
"Iran can make history in the 2019 AFC Asian Cup because we take advantage of one of the best generations we have ever had. Four years ago, we were knocked out of the Asian Cup in penalty shootout against Iraq but this time we are determined to win the title," Jahanbakhsh stated.
Iran will head to the United Arab Emirates where they will meet Yemen, Vietnam and Iraq in Group D of 2019 AFC Asian Cup.
They will start the campaign with a match against Yemen on January 7.
