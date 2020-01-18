Iran Says It's Been Banned from Hosting International Football, Amidst Tensions
AFC have told Iran that all matches involving Iranian teams will be held in a third country.
An Iranian woman watch a football match with her friend at a cafe in Tehran (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Tehran: Iran's football federation said Friday it has been told it will not be hosting any international matches on Iranian soil.
The federation said it received a letter from the Asian Football Confederation saying that all matches involving Iranian teams will be held in a third country.
The Iranians did not say if any reason was given or if the decision is related to the accidental shoot down of a Ukrainian jetliner last week, which killed all 176 people on board.
The AFC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
"Iran is fully ready to host various teams as it has repeatedly proven during the past several years," Amirmahdi Alavi, a spokesman for the Iranian federation, was quoted as saying by the semi-official Mehr news agency.
He pointed to Iran's hosting of the 2018 AFC Champions League final at Azadi Stadium in the capital, Tehran, as an example. He also said the Sports Ministry has provided the required security guarantees to the AFC.
Iran's federation, which has four teams in the AFC Champions League, said it would meet with AFC officials to express its opposition to the decision.
Last season the Iranian teams played Saudi teams in the United Arab Emirates. the Saudi teams did not travel to Iran because the two countries severed diplomatic relations in 2016.
Iran's Revolutionary Guard accidentally shot the Ukrainian flight down on Jan. 8 as it was expecting a counterattack after firing several missiles at U.S. troops in Iraq. The missile attack was retaliation for the killing of Iran's top general in a U.S. airstrike.
Iranian officials initially blamed the crash on a technical problem and only admitted responsibility three days later, after Western leaders said there was mounting evidence the plane was brought down by a surface-to-air missile.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Michelin Energy XM2+ Tyre – Safety, Handling, Performance Tested
-
Friday 10 January , 2020 Apple MacBook Pro 16 Review: Like Nothing Else
-
Monday 13 January , 2020 Lenovo ThinkPad X1: World's First Foldable Laptop
-
Tuesday 14 January , 2020 Honda SP 125 First Ride Review |Worthy Replacement for the CB Shine SP
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Seduce Each Other in What A Man Gotta Do Video
- 'Standing is Hard': Jared Kushner's Time Magazine Cover Inspires Meme Fest on Twitter
- Who is Arushi Sharma, the New Actress in Love Aaj Kal Trailer?
- Horsing Around: Touristy Stallion Rides Bus Back Home after Being Found Wandering on UK Highway
- Hockey India Contributes 25,000 US Dollars for Australian Bushfire Victims