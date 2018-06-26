GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Iran vs Portugal, FIFA World Cup 2018, Highlights: As it Happened

News18.com | June 26, 2018, 2:02 AM IST
facebook Twitter google skype

25 Jun 2018 - 23:30 IST - Mordovia Arena

Group Stage - Group B

IR IranIR Iran
70
1 - 1full time
PortugalPortugal
60
Latest Update: Portugal and Iran share the spoils and play out a 1-1 draw. Spain and Portugal go through as first and second in Group B.

Catch all the updates for the game from Group B between Portugal and Iran on News18Sports' Live Blog.
Jun 26, 2018 1:27 am (IST)

Full time: Iran - 1 Portugal - 1 

Jun 26, 2018 1:25 am (IST)

Meanwhile Spain have equalised and they move to the top of the group at this point with both fixtures today in the group heading for a draw. 

Jun 26, 2018 1:23 am (IST)

GOAL: Iran's Karim Ansarifard has hammered it past Rui Patricio! All level in the game with stoppage time to go. 

Jun 26, 2018 1:21 am (IST)

Penalty for Iran! Cedric is punished for a handball and Iran have hope for now. Fernando Santos is tensed and Carlos Queiroz finally has a smile on his face. 

Jun 26, 2018 1:19 am (IST)

Iran putting a lot of men into the box in the final moments. There are quite a few arguments from Iran as they want a penalty for a handball. VAR is having a look. Cedric is the man in the spotlight in the mtter. 

Jun 26, 2018 1:17 am (IST)

Great bring down by Ronaldo just at the top of the box! But once again he is pushed to the sidelines by the defense where he is brought down and Portugal have a free-kick. The big boys from defense get into the box. 

Jun 26, 2018 1:14 am (IST)

Five minutes to go in this fiery clash! This has been a dramatic group all through

Jun 26, 2018 1:12 am (IST)

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo is given a yellow card after the VAR decision. In Kaliningrad though Morocco have taken the lead against Spain with less than ten minutes to go. 

Jun 26, 2018 1:11 am (IST)

Off the ball coming together between Cristiano Ronaldo and Morteza Pouraliganji. The VAR is having a look at a possible red card incident. 

Jun 26, 2018 1:08 am (IST)

Iran in the last few minutes have managed to get more time near the Portugal area, but the defense has are managing to control the pressure. Iran can't find a way to break through the well-organised Portugese defence.

Jun 26, 2018 1:07 am (IST)

Bernardo Silva who has just come a while ago, starting off a good counter-attack, but Ronaldo's ball in behind the defense is very poor. Portugal though do get the ball back and but the shot at goal from Mario is well off target. 

Jun 26, 2018 1:05 am (IST)

Iran's players have been giving the coach quite a tough time today, and their coach Carlos Queiroz is giving the fourth official a hard time too. The ref has just given him a talking to and Queiroz doesn't look please. It all started with Carvalho leaning over on Azmoun as he tried to cut the ball back into the box. 

Jun 26, 2018 1:04 am (IST)

With a little over 15 minutes left in this game there is a lot of work to do for Iran if they are to progress o the next round. Iran's players looking rather tired after putting in a huge amount of effort already in this game. 

Jun 26, 2018 1:02 am (IST)

Ghoddos has come of the bench for Iran, and he had a great chance to start his game in fantastic fashion. Low and hard left footed shot had Patricio beaten but it was off target thankfully for Portugal. 

Jun 26, 2018 1:00 am (IST)

The Portugal defense for all it's frailties and age related problems, especially in the centre of the defense, they have been compact for most of the game as Iran have not been able to do much with possession mostly. William Carvalho has been superb in midfield, breaking down Iran attacks and keeping the ball going.  

Jun 26, 2018 12:58 am (IST)

Lots of possession for Portugal today unlike their previous two games in the group stages. But more often than not the move has fizzled out close to the Irani penalty are. 

Jun 26, 2018 12:55 am (IST)

Ronaldo once again takes over from Joao Mario and cuts in on the right foot from the left wing to shoot. Ronaldo's shot is off target and Iran had double-teamed him to put him off over there. They are well aware of what he can do from a position like that. 

Jun 26, 2018 12:54 am (IST)

The trio left out from the Morocco game, Goncalo Guedes, Bernardo Silva and Joao Moutinho are warming up on the sideline.

Jun 26, 2018 12:54 am (IST)

Quaresma and Ezatolahi getting into a couple of messy tackles on the wing. Not the prettiest sight in the game. Queiroz telling his player to calm down also. 

Jun 26, 2018 12:52 am (IST)

Iran players not happy about the opponents going down easily and taking their time to get up. They are making it clear to the Portuguese players about that and the ref has asked them to pipe down on that account. Iran have done well to clip the wings of the Portugal attack so far and won't want disciplinary issues to cause trouble there. 

Jun 26, 2018 12:49 am (IST)

15 minutes into the second half, and Ronaldo continues to be missing mostly for Portugal as Iran have done well to cut out the supply channels to him. 

Jun 26, 2018 12:47 am (IST)

Great ball in by Jahanbakhsh from the right and Pepe has to stretch to get that away. He is not happy that Amiri won it back and managed to get that move going. Iran continue to be dogged and determined to trouble Portugal. 

Jun 26, 2018 12:45 am (IST)

Ten minutes into the second half and it has been fiery start after the break. Iran's players refuse to give up and are also giving the referee a hard time. The latter part might not be the best thing to do. 

Jun 26, 2018 12:42 am (IST)

SAVE!! What a save from the young Ali Beiranvand! Ronaldo's penalty has been saved. That's a stark contrast from how he began the game

Jun 26, 2018 12:40 am (IST)

PENALTY! Portugal gets the decision after a VAR check. The Irani captain is not impressed and he makes it clear and takes a yellow card for that. 

Jun 26, 2018 12:40 am (IST)

Stat attack: Portugal have never lost a World Cup match they have been leading. Winning ten and drawing two.

Jun 26, 2018 12:39 am (IST)

Portugal have gone back to hogging the ball. It was played out to Ronaldo who tried to cut in on his right foot and bumped into Ezatolahi at the edge of the penalty area. The ref has initially refused the penalty but VAR will have a look now. 

Jun 26, 2018 12:35 am (IST)

The second half has kicked off and Iran are putting a lot of men forward in attack. Azmoun trying to find a way on his own but is stopped. 

Jun 26, 2018 12:33 am (IST)
Jun 26, 2018 12:20 am (IST)
Here is another look at the goal from Ricardo Quaresma who has just come back into the starting line-up today.
Iran vs Portugal, FIFA World Cup 2018, Highlights: As it Happened
(Image: FIFA)

Preview: Cristiano Ronaldo will look to fire his country into the last 16 of the World Cup on Monday at the expense of former Portugal coach Carlos Queiroz and Iran. Ronaldo and Queiroz are both appearing at their fourth World Cup, as player and coach respectively, and their relationship dates back to the Portugal captain's arrival as a teenager at Manchester United in 2003. The 65-year-old served as Alex Ferguson's assistant over two spells either side of a brief stint in charge of Real Madrid, the club Ronaldo joined in 2009 in a deal Queiroz helped facilitate. But their relationship soured following a second-round exit to Spain at the 2010 World Cup, after which Ronaldo suggested Queiroz was to blame for the defeat. Portugal then crashed out in the group stage four years ago in Brazil, but Ronaldo is single-handedly leading their quest in Russia with all four of his team's goals so far. "Our expectation is to continue our work and try to improve in the group phase," Ronaldo said after his early strike over Morocco left Portugal level on four points with Spain at the top of Group B. "We're almost there (knockout stages) and then we'll see." Ronaldo is level with Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku in the race for the golden boot, leaving eternal rival Lionel Messi in the dust as Argentina scrap to stay in the competition. Portugal coach Fernando Santos compared his talisman to a bottle of "Port wine", marvelling at the 33-year-old's ability to refine his game with age. Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone, the former Argentina midfielder, even indicated he would prefer to have Ronaldo rather than Messi in his team. "Messi is very good, but it is clear that he is very good because he is surrounded by extraordinary players (at Barcelona)," Simeone said, in an audio recording published by Spanish media outlets. "The question I ask is if you have to choose between Messi and Ronaldo in a normal team, who would you choose?" Portugal defender Pepe, a long-time team-mate of Ronaldo's at Real, said it was a "privilege" for the country to have a player such as the five-time Ballon d'Or winner. "He is getting better every year," Manchester City winger Bernardo Silva opined after Ronaldo's hat-trick in an opening 3-3 draw with Spain. "People were waiting for him to get old and play worse, but he is only improving." Ronaldo scored a late penalty to seal a 2-0 win over Iran when the two sides last met, at the 2006 World Cup, and Portugal will hope for further inspiration from the second highest goalscorer in international history. The European champions could be without midfielder Joao Moutinho after he sat out training again Saturday due to illness, although left-back Raphael Guerreiro is expected to shake off a leg problem. Portugal need a draw to be sure of a place in the knockout phase, with either hosts Russia or Uruguay awaiting them in the next round should they advance. "We have the level to do well. We believe in what we're doing and we've had a pretty good start to this competition, but there is room for improvement," added centre-back Jose Fonte. Iran, who beat Morocco 1-0 before falling to Spain by the same scoreline, must beat Portugal to reach the latter stages of the World Cup for the first time. Queiroz, who also took South Africa to the 2002 finals, called it "the most interesting and important match in my seven years with Iran". "We will keep on working for our dreams, and our dream is to try and qualify for the second round," he said after Wednesday's loss to Spain. "We know it will be difficult, but as I said before we came here and didn't expect easy things. "Against Portugal, it will be match point for us."
