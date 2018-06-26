GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Iran vs Portugal, Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2018: Quaresma Gives Portugal Lead Against Iran

News18.com | June 26, 2018, 12:17 AM IST
25 Jun 2018 - 23:30 IST - Mordovia Arena

Group Stage - Group B

IR IranIR Iran
50
0 - 0full time
PortugalPortugal
20
Latest Update: After dominating the ball through most of the first half, but without much success, Ricardo Quaresma has put Portugal in the lead with an outstanding finish with the outside of his right foot.

Catch all the updates for the game from Group B between Portugal and Iran on News18Sports' Live Blog.
Jun 26, 2018 12:16 am (IST)

GOAL: Ricardo Quaresma has found the back of the net with a fantastic finish. Off the outside of his right foot and it has found the top corner past the big frame of Ali Beiranvand

Jun 26, 2018 12:13 am (IST)

Five minutes to go to half-time and Portugal will regret not being able to take the advantage in the initial stages when Iran's defense had some indecision and nervy moments. Iran since have grown into the game and have also managed to find their shape well in defense. 

Jun 26, 2018 12:11 am (IST)

Ronaldo hits it from a good distance out and he has hit it straight down the keeper's throat, though with a lot of power. The Real Madrid man has found it hard to get going today with service being rather scrappy towards him thanks to this well drilled Irani defense. 

Jun 26, 2018 12:09 am (IST)

Amiri doing a lot of running on and off the ball to get his side going in attack. He has combined well with Jahanbakhsh and Azmoun so far which has caused some concerns for the Pepe led defense. 

Jun 26, 2018 12:07 am (IST)

Iran continue to close out the gaps in defense well, as Quaresma is finding out on the right flank.

Jun 26, 2018 12:05 am (IST)

Saeid Ezatolahi with the header from the set-piece which was a training ground routine. Fortunately for Portugal it was down the throat of the keeper. 

Jun 26, 2018 12:04 am (IST)

Portugal have been sloppy in possession as a lot of passes to their front men have not worked out the way it should. Iran have tried turn them over into good counter attacks. This time Alireza Jahanbakhsh was fouled and it is a free-kick in a dangerous position. 

Jun 26, 2018 12:01 am (IST)

Lovely ball down the right flank for Quaresmo, which gets Portugal a corner. Nothing more than a clash of heads between Jose Fonte and Sardar Azmoun happening in that set-piece. Iran won't be displeased with incidents like this slowing the game down. 

Jun 25, 2018 11:57 pm (IST)

Iran playing with two lines in defense which has been drilled into the system by their coach Carlos Queiroz. This system is something most teams have found hard to break down. Portugal with a huge chunk of possession and many more chances to attack than Iran. Cristiano Ronaldo though has been rather quiet so far in the game, unlike his other two games at the World Cup this year. 

Jun 25, 2018 11:54 pm (IST)

Over in Kaliningrad, Spain have equalised with a goal from Isco and it is 1-1 over there. 

Jun 25, 2018 11:53 pm (IST)

At the other end Amiri looks to play Alireza Jahanbakhsh in behind the defense but Rui Patricio takes a knock while saving the day for his side. 

Jun 25, 2018 11:52 pm (IST)

Ramin takes the free-kick and it is well off target as Portugal look to rebuild. Queresmo had a chance to get Ronaldo in but the ball was poor. 

Jun 25, 2018 11:51 pm (IST)

Iran captain Haji Safi nutmegs Adrien Silva and is brought down. Iran get a free-kick in attacking position. This is their first real chance to make something happen. 20 minutes gone in the half. 

Jun 25, 2018 11:48 pm (IST)

Meanwhile in the other game Morocco have taken the lead against Spain. 

Jun 25, 2018 11:47 pm (IST)

The free-kick from Ronaldo comes off the wall and earns them a corner. Portugal steadily pushing Iran back and applying pressure. Been a few minutes since Iran got out of defense. 

Jun 25, 2018 11:46 pm (IST)

Foul on Adrien Silva in a dangerous position and guess who is lining this up! Cristiano Ronaldo of course. 

Jun 25, 2018 11:45 pm (IST)

Ronaldo falling into the midfield early on to pick up the ball and build the move. But, what he would have noticed is the Irani goal-keeper Ali Beiranvand's nervy start. He has had communication issues and fumbled a cross already. 

Jun 25, 2018 11:43 pm (IST)

Quaresma with a good ball in to the far post, and it had the Iranian defense a little confused, mostly their goal keeper this time. But it was well over Ronaldo's head unfortunately. 

Jun 25, 2018 11:41 pm (IST)

The start has been quite scrappy and Iran will be happy with that as they won't want the Portugal attackers to settle into a rhythm at all against them. 

Jun 25, 2018 11:40 pm (IST)

Meanwhile, some great quick thinking from Ronaldo as he takes long through and to Andre Silva. The ball is played back into midfield and it falls for Mario who shoots over with the goal at his mercy! He isn't noted for his goal scoring abilities though. 

Jun 25, 2018 11:39 pm (IST)

Jahanbakhsh down the right is likely to take every chance of going on the attack against Jose Fonte 

Jun 25, 2018 11:38 pm (IST)

Promising move on the break from Iran as Jahanbakhsh pulls it back to the top of the penalty box for Amiri who's left footed shot is well off target. Iran will look to break fast against Portugal's ageing defense. 

Jun 25, 2018 11:38 pm (IST)

Jun 25, 2018 11:36 pm (IST)

Portugal as expected enjoying most of the ball possession in the first few minutes against Iran. The Asian side are sitting back to start with while their fans are making this like a home game for them. 

Jun 25, 2018 11:34 pm (IST)

Early chance for Portugal: Joao Mario with a fancy flick to Cristiano Ronaldo inside the box, who shoots with power, but Beiranvand in goal has it covered after a small fumble.

Jun 25, 2018 11:31 pm (IST)

Portugal starts things off with the kick-off. They are in their home kit of all red, while Iran are in white. 

Jun 25, 2018 11:28 pm (IST)

Changes for Iran see Alireza Jahanbakhsh come in for Karim Ansarifard

Jun 25, 2018 11:27 pm (IST)

Changes in the Portugal line up see Andre Silva, Adrien Silva, Quaresma come in for Moutinho, Bernardo Silva, Goncalo Guedes

Jun 25, 2018 11:24 pm (IST)

The players are in the tunnel are ready to come out onto the field of play! The two toppers from Group Uruguay and Russia will have their eyes on today's second set of matches as they will get to know who they play in the next round. 

Jun 25, 2018 11:08 pm (IST)

Portugal have met Asian sides on four occasions at the World Cup, winning three so far. Their only defeat came against Korea Republic in 2002, while one of those wins is the classic encounter in 1966 when Eusebio sensationally took them from 3-0 down to 5-3 up with four goals.

Preview: Cristiano Ronaldo will look to fire his country into the last 16 of the World Cup on Monday at the expense of former Portugal coach Carlos Queiroz and Iran. Ronaldo and Queiroz are both appearing at their fourth World Cup, as player and coach respectively, and their relationship dates back to the Portugal captain's arrival as a teenager at Manchester United in 2003. The 65-year-old served as Alex Ferguson's assistant over two spells either side of a brief stint in charge of Real Madrid, the club Ronaldo joined in 2009 in a deal Queiroz helped facilitate. But their relationship soured following a second-round exit to Spain at the 2010 World Cup, after which Ronaldo suggested Queiroz was to blame for the defeat. Portugal then crashed out in the group stage four years ago in Brazil, but Ronaldo is single-handedly leading their quest in Russia with all four of his team's goals so far. "Our expectation is to continue our work and try to improve in the group phase," Ronaldo said after his early strike over Morocco left Portugal level on four points with Spain at the top of Group B. "We're almost there (knockout stages) and then we'll see." Ronaldo is level with Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku in the race for the golden boot, leaving eternal rival Lionel Messi in the dust as Argentina scrap to stay in the competition. Portugal coach Fernando Santos compared his talisman to a bottle of "Port wine", marvelling at the 33-year-old's ability to refine his game with age. Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone, the former Argentina midfielder, even indicated he would prefer to have Ronaldo rather than Messi in his team. "Messi is very good, but it is clear that he is very good because he is surrounded by extraordinary players (at Barcelona)," Simeone said, in an audio recording published by Spanish media outlets. "The question I ask is if you have to choose between Messi and Ronaldo in a normal team, who would you choose?" Portugal defender Pepe, a long-time team-mate of Ronaldo's at Real, said it was a "privilege" for the country to have a player such as the five-time Ballon d'Or winner. "He is getting better every year," Manchester City winger Bernardo Silva opined after Ronaldo's hat-trick in an opening 3-3 draw with Spain. "People were waiting for him to get old and play worse, but he is only improving." Ronaldo scored a late penalty to seal a 2-0 win over Iran when the two sides last met, at the 2006 World Cup, and Portugal will hope for further inspiration from the second highest goalscorer in international history. The European champions could be without midfielder Joao Moutinho after he sat out training again Saturday due to illness, although left-back Raphael Guerreiro is expected to shake off a leg problem. Portugal need a draw to be sure of a place in the knockout phase, with either hosts Russia or Uruguay awaiting them in the next round should they advance. "We have the level to do well. We believe in what we're doing and we've had a pretty good start to this competition, but there is room for improvement," added centre-back Jose Fonte. Iran, who beat Morocco 1-0 before falling to Spain by the same scoreline, must beat Portugal to reach the latter stages of the World Cup for the first time. Queiroz, who also took South Africa to the 2002 finals, called it "the most interesting and important match in my seven years with Iran". "We will keep on working for our dreams, and our dream is to try and qualify for the second round," he said after Wednesday's loss to Spain. "We know it will be difficult, but as I said before we came here and didn't expect easy things. "Against Portugal, it will be match point for us."
