IRE vs POR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match between Ireland and Portugal: Portugal will travel to Aviva Stadium on Friday to face Ireland in their seventh Group A match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. Fernando Santos’ Portugal are currently occupying second place in Group A standings, one point behind leader Serbia. However, Portugal have one game in hand and will look at today’s game as a perfect opportunity to claim the top spot in the table.

Ireland are placed at the fourth spot in the Group A table with just one victory in their kitty from their first six games.

The last time, Ireland faced Portugal; Cristiano Ronaldo scored late two goals to guide his side to a thrilling 2-1 win over the Irish Republic.

In their most recent game, Portugal hammered Luxembourg 5-0. Ronaldo scored a hat-trick while Bruno Fernandes and Joao Palhinha netted one goal each in the five-goal thriller. Ireland defeated Qatar 4-0 in their last game.

Ahead of today’s 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers encounter between Ireland and Portugal; here are all the details about the match:

IRE vs POR Telecast

The 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match between Ireland and Portugal will be televised on Sony Ten 2 SD and Sony Ten 2 HD in India.

IRE vs POR Live Streaming

The match between Ireland and Portugal is available to be streamed live on SonyLiv App and JioTV.

IRE vs POR Match Details

The match between Ireland and Portugal will be played on Friday, November 12, at Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland. The match between Ireland and Portugal will start at 01:15 am (IST).

IRE vs POR Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: C Ronaldo

Vice-Captain: B Silva

IRE vs POR Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Bazunu

Defenders: Duffy, Egan, Pepe, Cancelo

Midfielders: B Silva, B Fernandes, Doherty

Strikers: C Ronaldo, D Jota, Robinson

Ireland vs Portugal probable XI:

Ireland Predicted Starting XI: Bazunu; Omobamidele, Duffy, Egan; Doherty, Hendrick, Cullen, Browne, McClean; Robinson, Idah

Portugal Predicted Starting XI: Patricio; Dalot, Pepe, Dias, Cancelo; Moutinho, Palhinha, Fernandes; B. Silva, Ronaldo, Jota

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.