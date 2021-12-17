Is Alexis Sanchez Set For a Barcelona Reunion?

The January transfer window could see Inter Milan forward Alexis Sanchez returning back to his old club FC Barcelona with Sevilla’s Luuk de Jong going the other way, according to several reports. Between 2011 and 2014, Sanchez made a total of 88 appearances for the Spanish giants before moving to Arsenal and then Manchester United. He eventually joined Italian club Inter Milan.

According to SPORT, Inter will be glad to return him to Barcelona on loan, owing to the fact that the 32-year-old has only started in two games this season and has two goals and three assists from 14 appearances.

It is believed that de Jong, who is on loan at Barcelona from Sevilla, could go the other way as Barcelona have no plans to keep him at the club. Inter are keen on bringing the 31-year-old Dutchman to the San Siro to help them shore up their attack.

Sanchez would almost certainly be welcomed back to Camp Nou, where he has good memories, scoring 47 goals and 35 assists in 141 appearances. He won a La Liga title, a Spanish Cup, two Spanish Super Cups, and one Club World Cup during his three-year stay. All that is needed to seal the Sanchez transaction is approval from the manager Xavier Hernandez and president Joan Laporta.

It remains to be seen whether Barcelona will go ahead with it after all as a new report from Marca claims that Sanchez is not a priority for Xavi. The Chilean could be a potential option to replace Sergio Aguero though, who announced his retirement on Wednesday because of a heart condition.

According to the latest transfer rumours, Xavi has his eyes set on a few other targets such as Manchester United’s Edinson Cavani, Manchester City’s Ferran Torres and Chelsea’s Timo Werner.

One of the reasons for this is the club’s financial difficulties in covering Sanchez’s wage. Barcelona will have to offload members of their present team to clear room in their salary cap. The Catalan club will not be able to sign any possible targets unless one of their current players is released first.

