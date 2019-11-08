Is Antoine Griezmann Not Trusted by Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez at Barcelona?

The latest big setback for Barcelona in the Champions League was their 0-0 draw against Slavia Prague in the group stage at Camp Nou as their dodgy La Liga 2019-20 form continues.

Now a Forbes article has cited L'Equipe as claiming that the relationship Antoine Griezmann shares with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez is not too good.

The reports states that neither of the two friends (Messi and Suarez) seem to have forgotten Griezmann's decision to stay at Atletico last year and the way he announced it through a documentary. The report further added that it often seems that Suarez and Messi are just ignoring the World Cup winner with France.

Furthermore, according to sports website Marca, while FC Barcelona club president Josep Maria Bartmou had hopes that Griezmann's arrival would once again create a powerful forward line like that of Neymar, Suarez and Messi, injuries to the South American duo and a lack luster form have hindered that plan.

With Suarez injured, it was perhaps Griezmann's time to shine, but the last match only saw four passes between Messi and Griezzman, three of which came from Messi to the Frenchman.

But perhaps, the most evident show of Messi's distrust of Griezmann came during the 35th minute when the five-time Ballon d'Or recipient preferred embarking on a solo run from the halfway line, instead of passing the ball to Griezmann.

Does this prove that Messi hates Griezmann?He did a great job creating the chance all by himself though. pic.twitter.com/eW5ULdrZ2N — Juan Velazquez (@juandirection59) November 5, 2019

Messi sent a shot into the crossbar, which was picked up by Slavia keeper Ondrej Kolar.

Eagle-eyed football fans, however, were quick to notice it and soon enough one of them put up a video of that moment from the match, alongside the caption, "Does this prove that Messi hates Griezmann?"

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.