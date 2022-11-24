Is Manchester City Striker Erling Haaland Dating A Girl From His Hometown?

Love is in the air! Manchester City striker Erling Haaland is rumoured to be dating an 18-year-old, fellow footballer from his hometown in Norway. Haaland is currently on holiday in Marbella, where he owns a villa. The vacation has come into play as Norway failed to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar. Recently, the Manchester City striker was spotted with a girl in the city. And, in no time, the pictures were circulated on social media, sparking dating rumours.

It is reported that Haaland and Isabel Haugseng Johansen have been friends for years, after growing up together in the Norwegian town of Bryne. The two have also played for the local football side. A source told The Sun, “It seems to be pretty serious. Isabel has travelled to Germany and England to see Erling and now she’s been with him in Marbella.”

Fans had no idea she was the same girl, who was also previously spotted watching Haaland’s match against Borussia Dortmund with his family in the stands.

The report also stated that Isabel, who works part-time in a fashion store, deleted her social media account after she grew closer to the footballer.

Talking about his dating life in an old interview, Haaland, who has scored 18 goals in 13 games for City, said that his footballs were his “girlfriends”. He said, “I sleep with the five balls for each hat-trick I have scored. I lie in bed and I feel good with them.”

Erling Haaland will return to Manchester City for training in early December, as the squad is slated to jet off to warm weather training camp in Abu Dhabi. Pep Guardiola will aim to prepare his players for the return of competitive football action on December 22, as City will host Liverpool in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

