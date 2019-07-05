Isaac Vanmalsawma, Chris Herd and Nikhil Bernard Leave Chennaiyin FC
Chennaiyin FC announced in a release that Isaac Vanmalsawma and Chris Herd and Nikhil Bernard have left the club.
Chennai: Two-time Indian Super League winner Chennaiyin FC Friday announced the departure of midfielders Isaac Vanmalsawma and Chris Herd and goalkeeper Nikhil Bernard.
While Vanmalsawma moved to ISL side Jamshedpur FC on a permanent transfer, Herd and Bernard leave CFC following the expiry of their respective contracts, a release said.
Mizo midfielder Vanmalsawma completed a permanent transfer to Jamshedpur FC for an undisclosed fee, having joined Chennaiyin from FC Pune City before the 2018-19 campaign.
He was deployed by head coach John Gregory on the wings as well as in the middle. He made 20 appearances for the club across the ISL, Super Cup and AFC Cup, registering two goals and one assist in the process.
Herd joined CFC midway through the 2018-19 campaign and made five appearances in the ISL. He was a key part in CFC's run to the Super Cup final, before missing out on the summit clash through suspension.
The Australian defensive midfielder then played seven times in the AFC Cup, even finding the back of the net in the 2-0 home win over Nepal's Manang Marshyangdi Club in the group stage.
Bernard joined the club after a stint at Gokulam Kerala FC, ahead of the just concluded season. He leaves without making any senior team appearances.
"Chennaiyin FC would like to thank the outgoing trio for their contributions to the club and wishes them the best in all their future endeavours," the club said in the release.
