Isco to Miss Real Madrid vs Villarreal With Thigh Trouble, Thorgan Hazard Suffers Rib Injury
Real Madrid have not given a time frame to Isco's recovery while Dortmund's Thorgan Hazard will be out for 'several weeks'.
Thorgan Hazard (L) and Isco. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Real Madrid midfielder Isco is set to miss this weekend's La Liga match against Villarreal after the club announced on Wednesday that he had picked up a thigh injury.
"Isco has been diagnosed with a muscular injury in the right femoral biceps," said Real in a statement.
The club have not given a time frame for the midfielder's return but said "his recovery will continue to be monitored".
According to sports daily AS, recovery time for this kind of injury is between two to three weeks.
That would rule him out of the Liga games against Villarreal and possibly Levante on September 14.
It is another setback for Zinedine Zidane's team which already has a lengthy injury list featuring Eden Hazard, James Rodriguez, Brahim Díaz, Rodrygo and Marco Asensio.
On the other hand, Belgian international Thorgan Hazard will be out of action for several weeks after picking up a rib injury in the Bundesliga, his club Borussia Dortmund announced on Wednesday.
"Thorgan Hazard suffered a rib injury following a collision with an opponent in the match away to FC Cologne," said a statement on the club website.
"The 26 year-old is now set for several weeks on the sidelines. Get well soon, Thorgan!"
Hazard, who arrived from Munchengladbach during the summer, is likely to miss Dortmund's next two Bundesliga matches at least, against Union Berlin and Bayer Leverkusen.
He will probably also miss Belgium's two Euro qualifiers against San Marino and Scotland next month.
