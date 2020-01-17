ISL 2019-20: AIFF Sends Show Cause Notice to ATK, Kerala Blasters Coaches for Misconduct
Indian Super League 2019-20: AIFF Disciplinary Committee has send the show cause notice for misconduct from support staff during ATK vs Kerala Blasters.
The misconduct from both coaches happened during ATK vs Kerala Blasters. (Photo Credit: ISL)
New Delhi: All India Football Federation (AIFF) Disciplinary Committee on Friday served a show cause notice to both the head coaches of ATK and Kerala Blasters FC, Antonio Lopez Habas and Eelco Schattorie , along with the goalkeeping coach of ATK, Angel Pindado, seeking an explanation for misconduct during Indian Super League 2019-20 Match No.58 ATK vs Kerala Blasters played on January 12, 2020 in Kolkata.
The Disciplinary Committee has asked the coaches and the team manager of Kerala Blasters to explain why no action should be taken against them, in accordance with the regulatory provisions of the AIFF Disciplinary Code. ATK's goalkeeping coach Angel Pindado has been kept under suspension with immediate effect for his part in the incident which occurred during injury time.
The coaches and support staff have been given deadline till January 20 to respond.
The match in question was played at the Salt Lake Stadium where Kerala Blasters completed a season double over ATK with a 1-0 win. ATK had lost to Kerala in the season opener as well.
Halicharan Narzary's 70th minute took Kerala to the victory.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Michelin Energy XM2+ Tyre – Safety, Handling, Performance Tested
-
Friday 10 January , 2020 Apple MacBook Pro 16 Review: Like Nothing Else
-
Monday 13 January , 2020 Lenovo ThinkPad X1: World's First Foldable Laptop
-
Tuesday 14 January , 2020 Honda SP 125 First Ride Review |Worthy Replacement for the CB Shine SP
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kartik Aaryan Gifts Mother Swanky Mini Cooper Car Ahead of Love Aaj Kal Release, See Pics
- Who is Arushi Sharma, the New Actress in Love Aaj Kal Trailer?
- FASTags Have Actually Increased Waiting Times at Toll Plazas; Be Prepared For Delays
- 13-Year-Old's Emotional Speech about Father Who Died in Iran Plane Crash Will Break Your Heart
- Sony a6400 Review: This is Simply Great, Whether You Need it For Photos or Videos