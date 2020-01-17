ISL 2019-20: AIFF Sends Show Cause Notice to ATK, Kerala Blasters Coaches for Misconduct

New Delhi: All India Football Federation (AIFF) Disciplinary Committee on Friday served a show cause notice to both the head coaches of ATK and Kerala Blasters FC, Antonio Lopez Habas and Eelco Schattorie , along with the goalkeeping coach of ATK, Angel Pindado, seeking an explanation for misconduct during Indian Super League 2019-20 Match No.58 ATK vs Kerala Blasters played on January 12, 2020 in Kolkata.

The Disciplinary Committee has asked the coaches and the team manager of Kerala Blasters to explain why no action should be taken against them, in accordance with the regulatory provisions of the AIFF Disciplinary Code. ATK's goalkeeping coach Angel Pindado has been kept under suspension with immediate effect for his part in the incident which occurred during injury time.

The coaches and support staff have been given deadline till January 20 to respond.

The match in question was played at the Salt Lake Stadium where Kerala Blasters completed a season double over ATK with a 1-0 win. ATK had lost to Kerala in the season opener as well.

Halicharan Narzary's 70th minute took Kerala to the victory.

