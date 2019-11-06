ISL 2019-20: AIFF Serves Show Cause Notice to FC Goa and its Players For Misconduct

New Delhi: All India Football Federation (AIFF) Disciplinary Committee, on Wednesday, served a show cause notice to club FC Goa, its players Seiminlen Doungel and Hugo Boumous and masseur Rajesh Pandidhar for misconduct during Indian Super League Match #13 NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa played on November 1, 2019 at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati.

The Disciplinary Committee has asked the two players and the team masseur to explain why no action should be taken against them, in accordance with the regulatory provisions of the AIFF Disciplinary Code. The club FC Goa has also been served with a similar show cause notice for failing to control its substitute players and officials from entering the Field of Play without permission and participating in the incident.

The club and its players, support staff have been given deadline till November 9 to respond.

Meanwhile, Seiminlen Doungel and masseur Rajesh Pandidhar will serve an automatic one-match ban for receiving a direct red card for the incident, missing out on FC Goa's next game against Mumbai City FC on November 7 at Mumbai Football Arena.

