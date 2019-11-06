Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

ISL 2019-20: AIFF Serves Show Cause Notice to FC Goa and its Players For Misconduct

Indian Super League 2019-20: The show cause notice from AIFF has come in relation to an incident during NorthEast United vs FC Goa on November 1.

News18 Sports

Updated:November 6, 2019, 8:05 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
ISL 2019-20: AIFF Serves Show Cause Notice to FC Goa and its Players For Misconduct
Seiminlen Doungel got a red card against NorthEast United FC. (Photo Credit: ISL)

New Delhi: All India Football Federation (AIFF) Disciplinary Committee, on Wednesday, served a show cause notice to club FC Goa, its players Seiminlen Doungel and Hugo Boumous and masseur Rajesh Pandidhar for misconduct during Indian Super League Match #13 NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa played on November 1, 2019 at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati.

The Disciplinary Committee has asked the two players and the team masseur to explain why no action should be taken against them, in accordance with the regulatory provisions of the AIFF Disciplinary Code. The club FC Goa has also been served with a similar show cause notice for failing to control its substitute players and officials from entering the Field of Play without permission and participating in the incident.

The club and its players, support staff have been given deadline till November 9 to respond.

Meanwhile, Seiminlen Doungel and masseur Rajesh Pandidhar will serve an automatic one-match ban for receiving a direct red card for the incident, missing out on FC Goa's next game against Mumbai City FC on November 7 at Mumbai Football Arena.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram