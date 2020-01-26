ISL 2019-20: Antonio Habas, Eelco Schattorie Suspended for Misconduct During ATK vs Kerala Blasters
Indian Super League 2019-20: Both Antonio Habas and Eelco Schattorie have been given two-game suspensions by AIFF Disciplinary Committee.
Antonio Habas (L) and Eelco Schattorie. (Photo Credit: ISL)
New Delhi: ATK head coach Antonio Habas and Kerala Blasters coach Eelco Schattorie have been suspended by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) Disciplinary Committee on Sunday. Along with Habas and Schattorie, ATK goalkeeping coach Angel Pindado has also been suspended.
The Disciplinary Committee found Habas, Schattorie and Pindado guilty of serious misconduct during Indian Super League Match #58 ATK vs Kerala Blasters, which was played on January 12, 2020 at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.
Habas and Pindado have both been handed two-match suspensions and a monetary fine of INR 1 Lac and 2 Lacs, respectively. However, since both having already served one suspension each in the previous game, the duo will be out of technical area against NorthEast United FC on January 27.
Kerala Blasters FC head coach Schattorie is required to serve a similar quantum of a two-game suspension and a fine to the tune of INR 1 Lac with immediate effect.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Michelin Energy XM2+ Tyre – Safety, Handling, Performance Tested
-
Tuesday 14 January , 2020 LG G8X ThinQ Dual-Screen Review: The Future is Not Here
-
Monday 13 January , 2020 Lenovo ThinkPad X1: World's First Foldable Laptop
-
Tuesday 14 January , 2020 Honda SP 125 First Ride Review |Worthy Replacement for the CB Shine SP
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Deepika Padukone Shares Her Chennai Shopping List for Ranveer Singh, Fans Tag Her as #WifeyGoals
- This Luxury Insect Ice-Cream Made from Bug 'Milk' Has Zero Sugar and Carb
- Republic Day 2020: A Look at the Fighter Jet Fleet of the IAF: Rafale, Tejas, Sukhoi and More
- Australian Open 2020 Day 7 HIGHLIGHTS: Federer Joins Djokovic, Barty in Quarter-finals
- Transfer News and Rumours LIVE: Latest Updates From Liverpool, Man United, Chelsea, Arsenal, Man City, Real Madrid, Barcelona