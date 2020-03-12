ISL 2019-20: ATK vs Chennaiyin FC Final to be Held Behind Closed Doors in Goa

Goa: The upcoming Indian Super League 2019-20 final between ATK and Chennaiyin FC on Saturday, March 14 will now be played behind closed doors at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda.

Football Sports Development Limited, owing to the current preventive measures against COVID-19, has decided to hold the season's final behind closed doors.

The final will be live telecast on Star Sports, Hotstar and Jio TV.

FSDL will soon initiate the process of ticket refunds and an announcement will be made through Hero ISL channels.

The decision came after the Sports Ministry's advisory to all national federations to follow the Health Ministry's advisory and avoid large gatherings in sports events.

"...ensure that no public gathering takes place in any sporting event. In the event the sporting event cannot be avoided, the same could be done wihout allowing gathering of people, including spectators," read an order from the Sports ministry.

On the other hand, it is likely that the remaining 24 I-League matches, including Sunday's Kolkata derby, will be held behind closed doors.