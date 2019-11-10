Take the pledge to vote

ISL 2019-20: ATK's David Williams Receives Player of the Month Award for October

Indian Super League 2019-20: ATK's David Williams scored three goals and made an assist in the month of October.

News18 Sports

Updated:November 10, 2019, 4:35 PM IST
ISL 2019-20: ATK's David Williams Receives Player of the Month Award for October
David Williams won the best October player award. (Photo Credit: ISL)

New Delhi: Australia international David Williams was awarded the Indian Super League (ISL) Hero of the Month for October after a brilliant to his life in India. The 31-year-old saw off competition from several star names in the India's top tier competition including Bartholomew Ogbeche of Kerala Blasters, two-time Golden Boot winner Ferran Corominas of FC Goa, Sergio Castel of Jamshedpur FC and goalkeeper Amrinder Singh of Mumbai City FC.

Williams has been rewarded for his outstanding performance last month scoring three goals and one assist for his new club ATK in the Indian Super League 2019-20 season.

The former Wellington Phoenix striker scored a brace against Hyderabad FC in a 5-0 home game and the decisive winning goal against Chennaiyin FC in the away game.

He emerged as a clear choice by a panel of seven experts, comprising of commentators. A two-day voting by fans gave Ogbeche an edge over Williams, however the expert panel clearly voted for the Australian unanimously.

Williams received the Hero of the Month Award trophy from his coach Antonio Habas ahead the ATK's home game against Jamshedpur FC on Saturday.

Born in Brisbane, Australia, Williams had training stints with Belgian side Club Brugge KV and Premier League team Liverpool during his youth before signing his first professional contract with Queensland Roar. The striker has played for various A-League sides over the course of his career and also for European clubs like Brondby and Haladas. The Australian international was in Wellington Phoenix's books last season, where he scored 11 goals in the A-League and developed a lethal partnership with Roy Krishna, with whom he is plying his trade at ATK in ISL this season.

