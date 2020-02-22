Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
donald trump india visit
donald trump india visit
News18 » Football
1-min read

ISL 2019-20: Bengaluru FC and ATK Face-off in Battle of Attrition

Bengaluru FC and ATK will face-off at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium with both teams having booked their places in the semi-finals.

IANS

Updated:February 22, 2020, 8:33 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
ISL 2019-20: Bengaluru FC and ATK Face-off in Battle of Attrition
Bengaluru FC (Photo Credit: ISL)

Bengaluru: ATK will look to do the double over Bengaluru FC when they come here to face the defending champions in an Indian Super League clash at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Saturday.

The Kolkata outfit edged Bengaluru FC 1-0 back in December where they dominated the game from start to finish.

With both teams having qualified for the play-offs, there is a likelihood that the coaches will opt to rest several of their first team players.

Bengaluru FC haven't been in good form as they picked up only a point from their last two away games in Chennai and Kerala. In the midweek AFC Cup qualifying fixture in Maldives, the Blues suffered a 2-1 defeat against Maldives' Maziya although they did score a crucial away goal.

The good news is that Sunil Chhetri and Juanan are back in contention for a start as they have served their suspension. However, Albert Serran is ruled out after having picked up his fourth yellow card.

"If you remember, ATK are the only champions to reach the playoffs after winning the title. All the other teams have struggled after winning the trophy. But, here we are; three seasons, three playoff spots," said Cuadrat.

Meanwhile, ATK will look to bounce back after their 3-1 defeat on home soil by Chennaiyin FC last weekend. Antonio Habas, the ATK coach, would want his team to return to winning ways ahead of the crucial ISL play-offs.

The bad news for the Kolkata side is that experienced centre-back Anas Edathodika has been ruled out for six months owing to an injury he picked up in the last match. Attacking midfielder Javier Hernandez too is suspended which means David Williams could be handed a start.

"We have to win tomorrow. The mentality does not change. Bengaluru is a big club. They are the champions. It will be difficult for us. We respect the opponent.

"No special plans for Sunil (Chhetri). My plan is against Bengaluru FC and not just one player," expressed Habas.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram