ISL 2019-20: Bengaluru FC Begin Title Defence Against NorthEast United at Home
Indian Super League 2019-20: Defending champions Bengaluru FC will be up against NorthEast United in their season opener.
Bengaluru FC begin season 6 against NorthEast United at the Kanteerava Stadium. (Photo Credit: ISL)
Bengaluru: Boasting of five India internationals in their ranks, including talismanic captain Sunil Chhetri, a formidable Bengaluru FC will begin their quest for title defence when they take on NorthEast United in their opening Indian Super League match here on Monday.
The Bengaluru-based side have been synonymous with consistency in India domestic football history. After three years of success in the I-League, they joined ISL in 2017 and made an instant impact.
Guided by Spanish coach Albert Roca, they put up a splendid show in their first season and topped the league phase standings though they suffered a heartbreaking loss in the final to Chennaiyin FC at home.
The next season (2018), Bengaluru had Roca's protege Carles Cuadrat under whom they defeated FC Goa to clinch their maiden ISL title.
With a clutch of new signings and retention of key players, particularly domestic, Bengaluru look set to dominate again this season. They roped in India midfielder Ashique Kuruniyan this season.
With an all-Indian attacking line-up of Chhetri, Udanta Singh and now Kuruniyan, the defending champions look formidable on paper.
There were five Bengaluru FC players in Igor Stimac's starting XI that played the first two World Cup qualifiers with captain Chhetri, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Udanta, Rahul Bheke and Kuruniyan playing a significant role.
The Blues have added striker Manuel Onwu of Spain, who will have the unenviable task of replacing the prolific Miku, who has left the side.
Beangaluru FC registered a come-from-behind win against NorthEast United in the two-legged playoff en route the final last season. But it will not be easy for the home side to beat NorthEast United on Monday.
Despite the departure of some key players of the previous season, NorthEast United have made some big signing, including high profile Ghanaian Asamoah Gyan.
Bengaluru head coach Cuadrat said it's "strange" that none of the teams have been able to retain their title in the ISL.
"I tell my players to be competitive so that we can reach the play-offs. No team has won it twice. It is a strange thing. It's not our job to defend the title but right now (the job is) to reach the play-offs. After that we will do our best to win the title," said the Spaniard.
"NorthEast United is a completely different team with a different coach. It is going to be a tough game for us. We have no idea about what NorthEast is going to offer. They have made some good signings like Asamoah Gyan."
On the other hand, NorthEast United's new head coach Robert Jarni is confident of a winning start at the Sree Kanteerava stadium.
"This will be a different game. We believe that we can do something good against them. We are confident and we will try to bring the three points."
The former Croatian international and Real Madrid wing back, who took over from Eelco Schattorie, felt his side will have a slight advantage since most of Bengaluru's key Indian players were away with the national team for a while and might not have had tuned into their side's preparations.
"Yes, it will be a little advantage for us. As a coach, you want to have the full squad for training. But they could not have that because of the international break. But they have good players who know the coach and they are playing together from last season. It might help a little, but it is definitely not going to make a big difference," Jarni said.
"My team is still young and I am still trying to influence my philosophy on them. This is my first season with this team. There are new players, so it is going to be difficult and we need time.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Nikon Z6 Review: A Versatile, Premium Full-Frame Camera for First Timers
-
Tuesday 03 September , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: Spend Your Money For The S-Pen Magic
-
Friday 30 August , 2019
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
-
Thursday 29 August , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 First Drive Review India
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019
Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13 Day 20 Written Update: Rashami Desai, Mahira Sharma and Asim Riaz Declared Safe
- Reliance Jio Diwali Offer: Here's How to Gift a JioPhone This Festive Season For Rs 699
- Trailers This Week: Robert Downey Jr, Tom Holland Reunite for Dolittle, Anurag Kashyap Unveils India’s First Spaceship Sci-fi
- A Twitter User is Offering to Comment 'Yikes' On Your Ex's Selfie for Just Rs 350
- Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff Add Star Power to ISL 2019-20 Opening Ceremony