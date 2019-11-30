Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

ISL 2019-20: Chennaiyin FC Sack John Gregory After Another Terrible Start to Season

Indian Super League 2019-20: Chennaiyin FC made the announcement of the John Gregory sack at 5AM on Saturday.

PTI

Updated:November 30, 2019, 11:56 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
ISL 2019-20: Chennaiyin FC Sack John Gregory After Another Terrible Start to Season
John Gregory had led Chennaiyin FC to the ISL title in 2016-17 season. (Photo Credit: ISL)

Chennai: Two-time Indian Super League (ISL) champions Chennaiyin FC on Saturday announced parting ways with head coach John Gregory, who had led the side to title trophy in the 2017-18 season.

The 65-year old Englishman has seen the side endure a nightmarish run in the 2018-19 season when they finished at the bottom of the standings.

The team is having a lacklustre run in the ongoing season as well, managing just one win from six matches. They drew two and lost three games.

"The club would like to sincerely thank John for his services. He led us admirably well and delivered our second Indian Super League title. He thus also made us the first ISL club to qualify for the AFC Cup and oversaw our debut appearance in Asia while also reaching the 2019 Super Cup final. All of us at the club would like to wish John the very best in his future endeavours," the club said in a statement.

Gregory had hinted at quitting after the team lost 0-3 to Bengaluru FC on November 10, saying it was time for somebody else to take over.

"This decision has been taken after a detailed discussion with John, and all parties involved believe this will be the right step for everyone associated with the club," the statement added.

In the lead-up to ISL-6, the Englishman had expressed hope that the team would be able to recover from the poor performances in the previous season and return to winning ways.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram