ISL 2019-20: Coro Urges FC Goa Fans to Fill the Stands, Promises to Fight in Semi-final 2nd Leg

Goa: It was a night to forget for FC Goa on Saturday as the league-winners, hit by the absence of three of their best, succumbed to a 4-1 defeat at the hands of Chennaiyin FC in the first leg of the Indian Super League 2019-20 semi-final.

The Gaurs, though, will have a chance to go for a complete turnaround in the second leg on March 7 at their home ground - at the Fatorda.

FC Goa are currently on a six-game winning run on their home turf. That, however, will count for very little as it is do-or-die for the reigning Super Cup champions.

Despite the setback, Goa's locker room is still full of belief and with some of the most creative players in the league, nobody puts it past them to achieve a miracle.

"Firstly, no excuses. But you have to remember that the best teams in the world have bad matches and results" said Coro. "The good thing about this is, however, that we have the opportunity next Saturday to turn this result around."

If the Gaurs are able to get over the steep hump, it will be the biggest comeback recorded in ISL history. A team not too unfamiliar with the setting and breaking of records - especially when it comes to scoring goals, the Gaurs will look to make it a night to remember this coming weekend at the Fatorda Stadium.

"To everyone in Goa, we promise we will fight till the end. We need everyone. All the 11 players on the pitch, the ones on the bench and everyone else in the stand. I would request everyone in Goa to pack the stadium to the rafters. We need you all. This tie is not done yet," added ISL's highest ever goal scorer.

