1-min read

ISL 2019-20: Fans To Be Allowed in Stands With NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC Set for Early Start

Indian Super League: The NorthEast United FC-Bengaluru FC match will be played in Guwahati and fans will be allowed in the stadium, contrary to an earlier announcement, but will start at 6 PM instead of 7:30 PM.

News18 Sports

Updated:December 17, 2019, 6:07 PM IST
ISL 2019-20: Fans To Be Allowed in Stands With NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC Set for Early Start
NorthEast United FC (Photo Credit: ISL)

The Indian Super League (ISL) match between NorthEast United FC and Bengaluru FC will be played in Guwahati on Wednesday, and in front of stands but at an earlier kick-off time, after Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) made an announcement in a statement released on Monday.

"The Indian Super League Match 40 at Guwahati between NorthEast United FC and Bengaluru FC is now open to spectators, with 6:00 pm kick-off," a release from ISL said.

"Spectators are advised to take note of the new kick-off time and plan their arrival to the stadium accordingly. Gates will be opened at 4:00 pm," the release added.

FSDL had earlier announced that the match was to be played behind closed doors.

Guwahati had plunged into chaos last week due to protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), forcing the authorities to place the state under curfew on December 11 night. NorthEast United's ISL game against Chennaiyin FC on December 12 in Guwahati had been was postponed because of the curfew imposed.

(With inputs from Agencies)

