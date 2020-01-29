Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

ISL 2019-20: FC Goa Beat Resilient Odisha FC to Reclaim Top Spot

Indian Super League 2019-20: FC Goa defeated Odisha FC 4-2 at the Kalinga Stadium to climb back to the top of the points table.

News18 Sports

Updated:January 29, 2020, 10:45 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
ISL 2019-20: FC Goa Beat Resilient Odisha FC to Reclaim Top Spot
FC Goa (Photo Credit: ISL)

Bhubaneswar: FC Goa edged past a resilient Odisha FC 4-2 to reclaim the top spot in the Indian Super League at the Kalinga Stadium here on Wednesday.

A Vinit Rai own goal (21st minute) followed by a Jackichand Singh brace (24th, 27th) set Goa on their way to a big win.

But Manuel Onwu (59th, 65th) then struck twice in the second half and nearly brought Odisha back into the game.

A late goal from Ferran Corominas (90+1st) settled the result.

With 30 points from 15 matches, Goa moved three points clear at the top of the table.

Odisha's playoff hopes took a hit as they remain fourth with 21 points.

With games in hand, the likes of Mumbai City FC and Chennaiyin FC now have a chance to overtake Odisha.

Goa were off to a dominant start, registering more than 60 per cent possession in the first quarter.

Goa's pressure and dominance yielded three goals in six minutes in the first half.

In the 21st minute, Edu Bedia's free-kick took a deflection off Vinit and beat goalkeeper Francisco Dorronsorro on its way into the net.

Odisha's right flank struggled to contain Goa attacks and the visitors soon took advantage.

Mandar Rao Dessai ran down the wings and squared the ball for Jackichand whose strike found the corner of the net in the 24th minute.

Three minutes later, Hugo Boumous was gifted space and time on the ball to swing a cross into the box for Jackichand, who slotted home his second with aplomb.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram