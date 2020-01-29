ISL 2019-20: FC Goa Beat Resilient Odisha FC to Reclaim Top Spot

Bhubaneswar: FC Goa edged past a resilient Odisha FC 4-2 to reclaim the top spot in the Indian Super League at the Kalinga Stadium here on Wednesday.

A Vinit Rai own goal (21st minute) followed by a Jackichand Singh brace (24th, 27th) set Goa on their way to a big win.

But Manuel Onwu (59th, 65th) then struck twice in the second half and nearly brought Odisha back into the game.

A late goal from Ferran Corominas (90+1st) settled the result.

With 30 points from 15 matches, Goa moved three points clear at the top of the table.

Odisha's playoff hopes took a hit as they remain fourth with 21 points.

With games in hand, the likes of Mumbai City FC and Chennaiyin FC now have a chance to overtake Odisha.

Goa were off to a dominant start, registering more than 60 per cent possession in the first quarter.

Goa's pressure and dominance yielded three goals in six minutes in the first half.

In the 21st minute, Edu Bedia's free-kick took a deflection off Vinit and beat goalkeeper Francisco Dorronsorro on its way into the net.

Odisha's right flank struggled to contain Goa attacks and the visitors soon took advantage.

Mandar Rao Dessai ran down the wings and squared the ball for Jackichand whose strike found the corner of the net in the 24th minute.

Three minutes later, Hugo Boumous was gifted space and time on the ball to swing a cross into the box for Jackichand, who slotted home his second with aplomb.

