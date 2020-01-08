Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

ISL 2019-20: FC Goa Look to Take Back Top Spot in Points Table as They Host NorthEast United FC

Indian Super League 2019-20: FC Goa host NorthEast United FC as they look to go back on top of the points table.

News18 Sports

Updated:January 8, 2020, 5:53 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
ISL 2019-20: FC Goa Look to Take Back Top Spot in Points Table as They Host NorthEast United FC
FC Goa host NorthEast United FC. (Photo Credit: ISL)

Goa: FC Goa will look to put their minor blip - the loss against defending champions Bengaluru FC - behind as they take on NorthEast United FC in a Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20 clash at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa on Wednesday.

A win against NorthEast will fire Goa to the top of the table. But they must overcome a bunch of players, who will be desperate for a win as they last won a match more than two months ago.

FC Goa had won four consecutive matches before their winning streak was broken by defending champions Bengaluru FC last week. LIVE STREAMING

Goa haven't lost a game when they have scored first and the onus will be on Kai Heerings and Mislav Komorski to contain Ferran Corominas who has already netted seven times in eight matches.

"NorthEast is a very good team. If we do not play 100 percent, I'm sure it is not going to be easy," said Goa coach Sergio Lobera.

The Gaurs have been prolific with set-pieces as well and have already netted 10 goals from dead-ball situations.

Robert Jarni's men are eighth on the table and goalscoring has been a major issue for them. They have only nine goals in their kitty, the lowest in the league.

Although they have a talismanic striker in Asamoah Gyan, who remains their best scorer with four goals, other players haven't really contributed.

The return of Uruguayan striker Federico Gallego will be a major boost to their attack, and should he combine well with Gyan, it could resolve their woes upfront.

NorthEast are yet to win an away match against Goa but Jarni hopes that his men can do the job and pick a much-needed win.

"We have nine matches to go. We will go there to win. They are a good team but we are confident as we are (as good as Goa). The mood in the team is really great and we are ready for the match," said Jarni.

While Goa will have their sight on displacing ATK from the pole position, NorthEast will give their all to get three points and keep their hopes alive of a top-four berth.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram