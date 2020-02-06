Take the pledge to vote

ISL 2019-20: FC Goa Thrash Hyderabad FC to Confirm Semi-final Spot

Hugo Boumous and Ferran Corominas scored two goals each as FC Goa defeated Hyderabad FC 4-1 in the Indian Super League.

February 6, 2020
ISL 2019-20: FC Goa Thrash Hyderabad FC to Confirm Semi-final Spot
Margao: Hugo Boumous and Ferran Corominas scored a brace each in FC Goa's dominant 4-1 win against Hyderabad FC in an Indian Super League encounter on Wednesday.

Boumous (19', 50') and Corominas' (64', 87') helped Goa pull three points clear at the top with 33 points from 16 matches.

Marcelinho's (64') free-kick strike was nothing more than a consolation for Hyderabad, who remain bottom of the table with six points.

The spotlight was on the Gaurs after they sacked Sergio Lobera in the buildup to the game. But Derrick Pereira's charges started right where they left off.

Corominas was set up with a golden chance to break the deadlock eight minutes into the first half as FC Goa started on the front foot.

Boumous released Jackichand Singh down the right flank and the winger's cross to the centre was hit straight at Hyderabad goalkeeper Laxmikant Kattimani by Corominas from point-blank range.

With no support available, Marcelinho tried to create something for Hyderabad when he picked up the ball near the half-way line before dribbling into the box past the Goa defence. The Brazilian forward was on his own inside the box and could only find the side-netting.

A minute later, Goa converted their dominance into an opening goal. After Brandon Fernandes' corner-kick was cleared by Mathew Kilgallon, the ball fell to Mandar Rao Dessai who attempted a long-range effort from outside the box.

The left-back scuffed his shot but Boumous slammed home the loose ball from inside the box.

Marcelinho came close to scoring again at the other end but missed out on an equaliser. A minute after conceding, a Stankovic corner was side-footed onto the post by the Brazilian.

Boumous' fine form in front of goal continued as the Frenchman scored his eighth goal of the season just five minutes after the restart. He picked up the ball on the left flank, dribbled into the box unopposed and curled a shot into the corner of the net.

