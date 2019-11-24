ISL 2019-20: FC Goa's Doungel and Boumous, NorthEast United FC's Heerings Suspended for Misconduct

New Delhi: Three players have been suspended by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) Disciplinary Committee on Sunday for misconduct. FC Goa players Seiminlen Doungel and Hugo Boumous along with NorthEast United FC defender Kai Heerings have received the sanction for the incident during Indian Super League Match #13 NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa played on November 1, 2019 at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati.

Doungel has been suspended for three games, out of which the forward has already served one as a result of a direct red card against NorthEast United FC. After having missed FC Goa's away trip to Mumbai City FC, Doungel will have to sit out the matches against Jamshedpur FC at home and Kerala Blasters away.

Boumous has received a two-game suspension and is ineligible to play the next two games for FC Goa. Both Doungel and Boumous will be available for selection when FC Goa visit Hyderabad FC in Indian Super League Match #35 on December 8, 2019.

NorthEast United FC's Heerings will also serve a two-game suspension for his involvement in the misconduct. The Dutch defender will have to sit out the games against Mumbai City FC (Home) and Jamshedpur FC (Away). Heerings will be available for selection next in NorthEast United FC's home tie against ATK on December 7, 2019.

