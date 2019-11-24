Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

ISL 2019-20: FC Goa's Doungel and Boumous, NorthEast United FC's Heerings Suspended for Misconduct

Indian Super League 2019-20: Seiminlen Doungel, Hugo Boumous and Kai Heerings have received suspensions for misconduct during NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa.

News18 Sports

Updated:November 24, 2019, 2:51 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
ISL 2019-20: FC Goa's Doungel and Boumous, NorthEast United FC's Heerings Suspended for Misconduct
Seiminlen Doungel (L), Hugo Boumous and Kai Heerings. (Photo Credit: ISL)

New Delhi: Three players have been suspended by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) Disciplinary Committee on Sunday for misconduct. FC Goa players Seiminlen Doungel and Hugo Boumous along with NorthEast United FC defender Kai Heerings have received the sanction for the incident during Indian Super League Match #13 NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa played on November 1, 2019 at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati.

Doungel has been suspended for three games, out of which the forward has already served one as a result of a direct red card against NorthEast United FC. After having missed FC Goa's away trip to Mumbai City FC, Doungel will have to sit out the matches against Jamshedpur FC at home and Kerala Blasters away.

Boumous has received a two-game suspension and is ineligible to play the next two games for FC Goa. Both Doungel and Boumous will be available for selection when FC Goa visit Hyderabad FC in Indian Super League Match #35 on December 8, 2019.

NorthEast United FC's Heerings will also serve a two-game suspension for his involvement in the misconduct. The Dutch defender will have to sit out the games against Mumbai City FC (Home) and Jamshedpur FC (Away). Heerings will be available for selection next in NorthEast United FC's home tie against ATK on December 7, 2019.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram