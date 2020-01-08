ISL 2019-20: FC Goa's Ferran Corominas Receives Hero of the Month Award for December

Mumbai: Ferran Corominas, popularly known as Coro, has won the ISL 2019-20 'Hero of the Month' award for December, 2019. The striker topped the five-man shortlist, which also included his teammate Brandon Fernandes, Kerala Blasters' Raphael Messi Bouli, Chennaiyin's Rafael Crivellaro and Roy Krishna of ATK.

The recognition couldn't have come on a better day as Coro received the prestigious trophy just minutes ahead of FC Goa becoming the first ISL club to play it's 100th League game.

The two-time ISL Golden Boot winner had to miss the first two games of December due to an injury but was an instant impact as he returned to the side and immediately got on with his goalscoring exploits. The Spaniard scored four goals and an assist in the month enabling FC Goa to register an unbeaten streak in all five matches played in December - which had propelled them to three points clear at the top of the table.

Coro is playing his trade for FC Goa since the last three seasons. The 37-year-old has earned a lot of respect within the club and its oppositions since his arrival to the league. He is ISL's all-time leading goal scorer netting 41 times in 48 appearances for the Gaurs.

Corominas started his career in La Liga with Espanyol, spending 11 seasons in the Spanish top-flight.

Here are the previous ISL 2019-20 Hero of the Month winners:

October: David Williams (ATK)

November: Roy Krishna (ATK)

