Catch all the live updates from the Indian Super League 2019-20 final between. Javier Hernandez's scored the opener in the 10th minute and the final goal of the game as ATK beat Chennaiyin FC 3-1 in the final at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa to be crowned Indian Super League 2019-20 champions. Nerijus Valskis pulled on back for Chennaiyin FC in the 69th minute afterGarcia doubled ATK's lead in the 48th minute. The match is being played without fans in the stands as the Coronavirus threat has forced sport in India as well as the rest of the world to come to a halt . Both teams were two-time former champions, but tonight's victory means an unprecedented third coronation for ATK, and in the process, claimed the exclusive rights to the tag of ISL’s most successful club. Despite their rich history in the ISL, the two faced each other for the first time in a final. In their two previous meetings earlier in the season, ATK won the fixture in Chennai 1-0, while Chennaiyin registered a 3-1 away win in Kolkata in mid-February.ATK led 1-0 in the first half, courtesy a goal from Hernandez with an assist from the in-form Roy Krishna.