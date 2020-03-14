ISL 2019-20 Final Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa Telecast, Prediction

Indian Super League 2019-20 final will be played out between ATK and Chennaiyin FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa on Saturday, March 14. The Indian Super League 2019-20 ATK vs Chennaiyin FC match will be held behind doors in view of the coronavirus pandemic. The ISL 2019-20 final ATK vs Chennaiyin FC will commence at 7.30 PM.

What makes the final exciting is that both the sides have previously won ISL two times and would be looking forward to add in the third cup to their name. However, it is the first time the Kolkata club will be clashing with the Chennai side in the finals.

ATK head coach Antonio Lopez Habas spoke to the media before the match and said the match was “special”.

“We want to win the trophy but we have to respect our opponents as well. It will be an important match for me, for ATK and we will have to give our best,” he added. It was under him that ATK won its first title in 2014.

At the pre-match press conference, Chennaiyin head coach Owen Coyle said, “..we don't want to come this far and stop. We want to see that through, against very dangerous opponents, a wonderful coach. But it's a game we are looking forward to. It's been an exciting season and we want to make sure we finish it on a high”.

Indian Super League 2019-20 ATK Probable Starting Line-up: Arindam Bhattacharja (GK), Pritam Kotal, John Johnson, Sumit Rathi, Prabir Das, Michael Soosairaj, Javier Hernandez, Jayesh Rane, Michael Regin, Edu Garcia, David Williams, Roy Krishna.

Indian Super League 2019-20 Chennaiyin FC Probable Starting Line-up: Vishal Kaith, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Lucian Goian, Eli Sabia, Laldinliana Renthlei, Anirudh Thapa, Edwin Vanspaul, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rafael Crivellaro, Andre Schembri, Nerijus Valskis.

What time will Indian Super League 2019-20 Final ATK vs Chennaiyin FC match start?

ISL 2019-20 Final ATK vs Chennaiyin FC match will start at 7.30 PM on Saturday, March 14. The ATK vs Chennaiyin FC fixture will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20 Final ATK vs Chennaiyin FC match on TV?

ATK vs Chennaiyin FC match can be viewed on the television on Star sports Network.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20 Final ATK vs Chennaiyin FC live streaming?

The live streaming of ATK vs Chennaiyin FC match, Indian Super League 2019-20 will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.