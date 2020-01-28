Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

ISL 2019-20: Final to Be Held on March 14, Knockout Matches Will be Played on Weekends

Indian Super League 2019-20: The fixtures of the knockout stage for the season were released on Tuesday.

News18 Sports

Updated:January 28, 2020, 5:06 PM IST
ISL 2019-20: Final to Be Held on March 14, Knockout Matches Will be Played on Weekends
Indian Super League trophy (Photo Credit: ISL)

Mumbai: The Indian Super League 2019-20 knockout stage fixtures were announced on Tuesday and it was released that the final of the season will take place on Saturday, March 14.

The ongoing ISL season will have knockouts played over the weekends.

The first set of semi-finals will be on Saturday, February 29 and Sunday, March 1. The return leg is scheduled on the weekend of Saturday, March 7 and Sunday, March 8.

ISL final will be held on Saturday, March 14 but the venue for the final will be announced on a later date.

The ongoing season will get its league stage winner on the completion of its Matchday 90 on February 25. Currently three clubs - ATK FC (27 pts), FC Goa (27 pts) and Bengaluru FC (25 pts) are involved in an intense fight for a historic first, where the winner of ISL's league stage will get a direct entry into AFC Champions League 2021 group stage.

