ISL 2019-20: Fixtures, Match Timings, When and Where to Watch Live Streaming

The sixth edition of Indian Super League is set to begin on Sunday, October 20, where Bengaluru FC will look to defend their title over the course of the season. The ISL 2019-20 inaugural game will see Kerala Blasters take on ATK. The Indian Super League 2019-20 Kerala Blasters vs ATK fixture will be played at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi. The ISL 2019-20 will see 90 league phase matches, which will end on February 23 after which the knockout phase will start.

This year, the Indian Super League will see two new teams - Hyderabad FC, which replaces Pune City FC and Odisha FC, which is a rechristened name for Delhi Dyanmos, having shifted their base.

Owned by Vijay Madduri and Varun Tripuraneni, Hyderabad FC are the first ISL club from city - which has a vital place in the Indian football history, courtesy the success of Hyderabad City Police in 1950s.

On the other hand, Odisha FC came into existence after Delhi Dynamos FC signed an MoU with the Government of Odisha to relocate their base to Bhubaneswar.

A total of 10 teams are participating in the ISL this season and they are Odisha FC, Kerala Blasters FC, Bengaluru FC, ATK, NorthEast United FC, Hyderabad FC, Mumbai City FC, Chennaiyin FC, FC Goa, Jamshedpur FC.

When and where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20 matches on TV?

The Indian Super League 2019-20 games will be broadcast live on Star Sports at 7.30PM.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20 Live Streaming?

The Indian Super League 2019-20 games will be live streamed on Hotstar.

Here's the complete ISL 2019-20 fixtures:

DATE FIXTURES

Sunday, October 20, 2019 Kerala Blasters FC vs ATK

Monday, October 21, 2019 Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC

Tuesday, October 22, 2019 Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC

Wednesday, October 23, 2019 FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC

Thursday, October 24, 2019 Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC

Friday, October 25, 2019 ATK vs Hyderabad FC

Saturday, October 26, 2019 NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC

Sunday, October 27, 2019 Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC

Monday, October 28, 2019 FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC

Tuesday, October 29, 2019 Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC

Wednesday, October 30, 2019 Chennaiyin FC vs ATK

Thursday, October 31, 2019 Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC

Friday, November 1, 2019 NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa

Saturday, November 2, 2019 Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters FC

Sunday, November 3, 2019 Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC

Wednesday, November 6, 2019 Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC

Thursday, November 7, 2019 Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa

Friday, November 8, 2019 Kerala Blasters FC vs Odisha FC

Saturday, November 9, 2019 ATK vs Jamshedpur FC

Sunday, November 10, 2019 Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC

Saturday, November 23, 2019 Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC

Sunday, November 24, 2019 Odisha FC vs ATK

Monday, November 25, 2019 Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC

Tuesday, November 26, 2019 FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC

Wednesday, November 27, 2019 NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC

Thursday, November 28, 2019 Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC

Friday, November 29, 2019 Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC

Saturday, November 30, 2019 ATK vs Mumbai City FC

Sunday, December 1, 2019 Kerala Blasters FC vs FC Goa

Monday, December 2, 2019 Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC

Wednesday, December 4, 2019 Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC

Thursday, December 5, 2019 Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC

Friday, December 6, 2019 Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC

Saturday, December 7, 2019 NorthEast United FC vs ATK

Sunday, December 8, 2019 Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa

Wednesday, December 11, 2019 Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC

Thursday, December 12, 2019 NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC

Friday, December 13, 2019 Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC

Saturday, December 14, 2019 FC Goa vs ATK

Sunday, December 15, 2019 Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC

Wednesday, December 18, 2019 NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC

Thursday, December 19, 2019 Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC

Friday, December 20, 2019 Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC

Saturday, December 21, 2019 Hyderabad FC vs ATK

Sunday, December 22, 2019 FC Goa vs Odisha FC

Wednesday, December 25, 2019 ATK vs Bengaluru FC

Thursday, December 26, 2019 Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa

Friday, December 27, 2019 Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC

Saturday, December 28, 2019 Kerala Blasters FC vs NorthEastUnited FC

Sunday, December 29, 2019 Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC

Thursday, January 2, 2020 NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC

Friday, January 3, 2020 Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa

Saturday, January 4, 2020 Mumbai City FC vs ATK

Sunday, January 5, 2020 Kerala Blasters FC vs Hyderabad FC

Monday, January 6, 2020 Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC

Wednesday, January 8, 2020 FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC

Thursday, January 9, 2020 Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC

Friday, January 10, 2020 Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC

Saturday, January 11, 2020 Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC

Sunday, January 12, 2020 ATK vs Kerala Blasters FC

Wednesday, January 15, 2020 Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC

Thursday, January 16, 2020 Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC

Friday, January 17, 2020 Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC

Saturday, January 18, 2020 ATK vs FC Goa

Sunday, January 19, 2020 Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters FC

Wednesday, January 22, 2020 Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC

Thursday, January 23, 2020 Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC

Friday, January 24, 2020 Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC

Saturday, January 25, 2020 FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters FC

Monday, January 27, 2020 ATK vs NorthEast United FC

Wednesday, January 29, 2020 Odisha FC vs FC Goa

Thursday, January 30, 2020 Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC

Friday, January 31, 2020 Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC

Saturday, February 1, 2020 Kerala Blasters FC vs Chennaiyin FC

Sunday, February 2, 2020 Jamshedpur FC vs ATK

Wednesday, February 5, 2020 FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC

Thursday, February 6, 2020 Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC

Friday, February 7, 2020 Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC

Saturday, February 8, 2020 ATK vs Odisha FC

Sunday, February 9, 2020 NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters FC

Wednesday, February 12, 2020 Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC

Thursday, February 13, 2020 FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC

Friday, February 14, 2020 Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC

Saturday, February 15, 2020 Kerala Blasters FC vs Bengaluru FC

Sunday, February 16, 2020 ATK vs Chennaiyin FC

Wednesday, February 19, 2020 Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa

Thursday, February 20, 2020 NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC

Friday, February 21, 2020 Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC

Saturday, February 22, 2020 Bengaluru FC vs ATK

Sunday, February 23, 2020 Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC

