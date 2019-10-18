ISL 2019-20: Fixtures, Match Timings, When and Where to Watch Live Streaming
Indian Super League: The sixth edition of the ISL will begin on Sunday with ATK and Kerala Blasters kicking off the season.
The sixth edition of Indian Super League is set to begin on Sunday, October 20, where Bengaluru FC will look to defend their title over the course of the season. The ISL 2019-20 inaugural game will see Kerala Blasters take on ATK. The Indian Super League 2019-20 Kerala Blasters vs ATK fixture will be played at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi. The ISL 2019-20 will see 90 league phase matches, which will end on February 23 after which the knockout phase will start.
This year, the Indian Super League will see two new teams - Hyderabad FC, which replaces Pune City FC and Odisha FC, which is a rechristened name for Delhi Dyanmos, having shifted their base.
Owned by Vijay Madduri and Varun Tripuraneni, Hyderabad FC are the first ISL club from city - which has a vital place in the Indian football history, courtesy the success of Hyderabad City Police in 1950s.
On the other hand, Odisha FC came into existence after Delhi Dynamos FC signed an MoU with the Government of Odisha to relocate their base to Bhubaneswar.
A total of 10 teams are participating in the ISL this season and they are Odisha FC, Kerala Blasters FC, Bengaluru FC, ATK, NorthEast United FC, Hyderabad FC, Mumbai City FC, Chennaiyin FC, FC Goa, Jamshedpur FC.
When and where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20 matches on TV?
The Indian Super League 2019-20 games will be broadcast live on Star Sports at 7.30PM.
Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20 Live Streaming?
The Indian Super League 2019-20 games will be live streamed on Hotstar.
Here's the complete ISL 2019-20 fixtures:
DATE FIXTURES
Sunday, October 20, 2019 Kerala Blasters FC vs ATK
Monday, October 21, 2019 Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC
Tuesday, October 22, 2019 Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC
Wednesday, October 23, 2019 FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC
Thursday, October 24, 2019 Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC
Friday, October 25, 2019 ATK vs Hyderabad FC
Saturday, October 26, 2019 NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC
Sunday, October 27, 2019 Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC
Monday, October 28, 2019 FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC
Tuesday, October 29, 2019 Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC
Wednesday, October 30, 2019 Chennaiyin FC vs ATK
Thursday, October 31, 2019 Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC
Friday, November 1, 2019 NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa
Saturday, November 2, 2019 Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters FC
Sunday, November 3, 2019 Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC
Wednesday, November 6, 2019 Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC
Thursday, November 7, 2019 Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa
Friday, November 8, 2019 Kerala Blasters FC vs Odisha FC
Saturday, November 9, 2019 ATK vs Jamshedpur FC
Sunday, November 10, 2019 Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC
Saturday, November 23, 2019 Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC
Sunday, November 24, 2019 Odisha FC vs ATK
Monday, November 25, 2019 Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC
Tuesday, November 26, 2019 FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC
Wednesday, November 27, 2019 NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC
Thursday, November 28, 2019 Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC
Friday, November 29, 2019 Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC
Saturday, November 30, 2019 ATK vs Mumbai City FC
Sunday, December 1, 2019 Kerala Blasters FC vs FC Goa
Monday, December 2, 2019 Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC
Wednesday, December 4, 2019 Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC
Thursday, December 5, 2019 Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC
Friday, December 6, 2019 Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC
Saturday, December 7, 2019 NorthEast United FC vs ATK
Sunday, December 8, 2019 Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa
Wednesday, December 11, 2019 Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC
Thursday, December 12, 2019 NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC
Friday, December 13, 2019 Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC
Saturday, December 14, 2019 FC Goa vs ATK
Sunday, December 15, 2019 Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC
Wednesday, December 18, 2019 NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC
Thursday, December 19, 2019 Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC
Friday, December 20, 2019 Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC
Saturday, December 21, 2019 Hyderabad FC vs ATK
Sunday, December 22, 2019 FC Goa vs Odisha FC
Wednesday, December 25, 2019 ATK vs Bengaluru FC
Thursday, December 26, 2019 Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa
Friday, December 27, 2019 Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC
Saturday, December 28, 2019 Kerala Blasters FC vs NorthEastUnited FC
Sunday, December 29, 2019 Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC
Thursday, January 2, 2020 NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC
Friday, January 3, 2020 Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa
Saturday, January 4, 2020 Mumbai City FC vs ATK
Sunday, January 5, 2020 Kerala Blasters FC vs Hyderabad FC
Monday, January 6, 2020 Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC
Wednesday, January 8, 2020 FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC
Thursday, January 9, 2020 Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC
Friday, January 10, 2020 Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC
Saturday, January 11, 2020 Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC
Sunday, January 12, 2020 ATK vs Kerala Blasters FC
Wednesday, January 15, 2020 Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC
Thursday, January 16, 2020 Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC
Friday, January 17, 2020 Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC
Saturday, January 18, 2020 ATK vs FC Goa
Sunday, January 19, 2020 Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters FC
Wednesday, January 22, 2020 Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC
Thursday, January 23, 2020 Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC
Friday, January 24, 2020 Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC
Saturday, January 25, 2020 FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters FC
Monday, January 27, 2020 ATK vs NorthEast United FC
Wednesday, January 29, 2020 Odisha FC vs FC Goa
Thursday, January 30, 2020 Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC
Friday, January 31, 2020 Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC
Saturday, February 1, 2020 Kerala Blasters FC vs Chennaiyin FC
Sunday, February 2, 2020 Jamshedpur FC vs ATK
Wednesday, February 5, 2020 FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC
Thursday, February 6, 2020 Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC
Friday, February 7, 2020 Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC
Saturday, February 8, 2020 ATK vs Odisha FC
Sunday, February 9, 2020 NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters FC
Wednesday, February 12, 2020 Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC
Thursday, February 13, 2020 FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC
Friday, February 14, 2020 Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC
Saturday, February 15, 2020 Kerala Blasters FC vs Bengaluru FC
Sunday, February 16, 2020 ATK vs Chennaiyin FC
Wednesday, February 19, 2020 Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa
Thursday, February 20, 2020 NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC
Friday, February 21, 2020 Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC
Saturday, February 22, 2020 Bengaluru FC vs ATK
Sunday, February 23, 2020 Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC
