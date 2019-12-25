ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, ATK vs Bengaluru FC: David Williams Screamer Helps ATK Beat Bengaluru

Dec 25, 2019 7:35 pm (IST)

2' - Roy Krishna receives a stunning through pass from David Williams on the right, as he was given onside, and with the whole Bengaluru defence caught out, Krishna is one on one with Gurpreet but he hits the side-netting. Replays showed that Krishna was offside.

3' - Gurpreet is almost caught out with the ball on his feet as Krishna presses. He survives big time.

ATK 0-0 Bengaluru FC