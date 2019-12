ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, ATK vs Bengaluru FC: David Williams Screamer Helps ATK Beat Bengaluru

ATK

Catch all the live updates from the Indian Super League 2019-20 match between ATK and Bengaluru FC through News18 Sports' live blog. In a clash of the titans, ATK and Bengaluru FC are tied at 0-0 at half time at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, in Kolkata on Wednesday.At the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata,have defeatedFC to go top of the points table, courtesy a brilliant goal from David Williams. For the first time in five meetings,have been able to get a victory against the defending champions.always looked the more threatening team and troubledSinghin the goal for the entirety of the match. In theminute, David Williams came up with an exquisite finish topass to be the difference between the two. Suniland the entireteam was offandmade the best of it. The scoreline ofvsFC was goalless at half time with ample chances for both teams, who were both unable todid extremely well inforin the first 45 minutes even as keeperlooked very tentative with Roy Krishna being a constant threat.had the majority of possession in the first half but were not able to convert that into goals.Season six of the Indian Super League is expected to bring a lot of excitement as it is now the top division league of the country and the league-stage table toppers will get a spot in the AFC Champions League playoffs. ATK now go top of the table with 18 points from 10 games. FC Goa have the same points from nine games but ATK have a better goal difference. Bengaluru FC get pushed to the third spot with 16 points from 10 matches. LIVE STREAMING