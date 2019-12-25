LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, ATK vs Bengaluru FC: David Williams Screamer Helps ATK Beat Bengaluru

December 25, 2019, 10:01 PM IST
Event Highlights

ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, ATK vs Bengaluru FC: Catch all the live updates from the Indian Super League 2019-20 match between ATK and Bengaluru FC through News18 Sports' live blog. In a clash of the titans, ATK and Bengaluru FC are tied at 0-0 at half time at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, in Kolkata on Wednesday. Here is the story of the match: At the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, ATK have defeated Bengaluru FC to go top of the points table, courtesy a brilliant goal from David Williams. For the first time in five meetings, ATK have been able to get a victory against the defending champions. ATK always looked the more threatening team and troubled Gurpreet Singh Sandhu in the goal for the entirety of the match. In the 47th minute, David Williams came up with an exquisite finish to Jayesh Rane's pass to be the difference between the two. Sunil Chhetri and the entire Bengaluru team was off colour and ATK made the best of it. The scoreline of ATK vs Bengaluru FC was goalless at half time with ample chances for both teams, who were both unable to capitalise on themJuanan did extremely well in defence for Bengaluru in the first 45 minutes even as keeper Gurpreet looked very tentative with Roy Krishna being a constant threat. Bengaluru had the majority of possession in the first half but were not able to convert that into goals.

Season six of the Indian Super League is expected to bring a lot of excitement as it is now the top division league of the country and the league-stage table toppers will get a spot in the AFC Champions League playoffs. ATK now go top of the table with 18 points from 10 games. FC Goa have the same points from nine games but ATK have a better goal difference. Bengaluru FC get pushed to the third spot with 16 points from 10 matches. LIVE STREAMING
Dec 25, 2019 9:32 pm (IST)

Here are a few match statistics from ATK vs Bengaluru FC, which ended 1-0 in favour of the hosts.

Dec 25, 2019 9:28 pm (IST)

FULL TIME! ATK have defeated Bengaluru FC 1-0 to go top of the points table, courtesy a brilliant goal from David Williams. For the first time in five meetings, ATK have been able to get a victory against the defending champions. ATK always looked the more threatening team and troubled Gurpreet Singh Sandhu in the goal for the entirety of the match. In the 47th minute, David Williams came up with an exquisite finish to Jayesh Rane's pass to be the difference between the two. With the win, ATK take the top spot in the table. Sunil Chhetri and the entire Bengaluru team was off colour and ATK made the best of it.

ATK 1-0 Bengaluru FC

Dec 25, 2019 9:09 pm (IST)

81' - OFFSIDE! A stunning through ball from the heart of the defence reaches Roy Krishna on the left over the entire Bengaluru defence. He takes a touch and slams it home, only for the offside flag to go up.

ATK 1-0 Bengaluru FC

Dec 25, 2019 9:05 pm (IST)

77' - Bengaluru FC have been unable to assert their authority in the second half. Their lack of finishing touch is evident. The day Sunil Chhetri doesn't fire, Bengaluru don't seem to have a Plan B.

ATK 1-0 Bengaluru FC

Dec 25, 2019 8:48 pm (IST)

60' - Khabra with some good skill play on the right and he puts in a cross in the middle that takes an ATK head but falls for an unmarked Dimas Delgado on the left. However, Delgado's shot is wide. He would be disappointed that he did not hit the target at least.

ATK 1-0 Bengaluru FC

Dec 25, 2019 8:38 pm (IST)

47' - GOAL! What a brilliant goal from David Williams! Jayesh Rane makes a sleek pass towards David Williams on the right and the indigenous Australian takes one touch and smacks the ball into the net with another for a stunning finish.

ATK 1-0 Bengaluru FC

Dec 25, 2019 8:34 pm (IST)

The second half of ATK vs Bengaluru FC gets underway at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata! The scoreline is 0-0 at the moment and this one's a battle for the top spot in the ISL table.

ATK 0-0 Bengaluru FC

Dec 25, 2019 8:25 pm (IST)

Here are a few statistics from 45 minutes of play between ATK and Bengaluru FC, after which the scoreline remains at 0-0.

Dec 25, 2019 8:22 pm (IST)

HALF TIME! At the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, the scoreline of ATK vs Bengaluru FC remains goalless. There have been ample chances for both teams to open their account but none have been able to capitalise. Juanan has done extremely well in defence for Bengaluru so far even as their keeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu has looked very tentative with Roy Krishna being a constant threat. Bengaluru have had the majority of possession but have not been able to convert that into goals.

ATK 0-0 Bengaluru FC

Dec 25, 2019 8:14 pm (IST)

44' - This is extremely even so far where both teams have had their chances but ATK's threat with Roy Krishna up front as seemed like the most devastating one so far. Gurpreet in the goal for Bengaluru has looked tentative today.

ATK 0-0 Bengaluru FC

Dec 25, 2019 8:05 pm (IST)

34' - Once again that ATK threat on the counter. Soosairaj is let free on the left flank and he makes a fabulous run forward and then tries to pass the ball in the middle but Juanan makes a solid block.

ATK 0-0 Bengaluru FC

Dec 25, 2019 8:02 pm (IST)

29' - Udanta Singh is at the end of a brilliant lob over the entire ATK defence but Udanta cannot gets a great touch at it and even as he runs forward, he doesn't go for the ball with Arindam closing down. That was a good chance for Bengaluru!

ATK 0-0 Bengaluru FC

Dec 25, 2019 7:57 pm (IST)

26' - Delgado whips in a good free kick looking for Chhetri in the box but the ball is cleared, only for Nishu Kumar to put the ball in. Khabra receives on the left and sends the ball across the face of the goal but nobody could get a contact to it.

ATK 0-0 Bengaluru FC

Dec 25, 2019 7:43 pm (IST)

11' - Another sleek move from ATK with Javi Hernandez in the heart of it but a solid tackle from Juanan at the edge of the box thwarts the move. ATK are finding ways around the Bengaluru defence.

ATK 0-0 Bengaluru FC

Dec 25, 2019 7:35 pm (IST)

2' - Roy Krishna receives a stunning through pass from David Williams on the right, as he was given onside, and with the whole Bengaluru defence caught out, Krishna is one on one with Gurpreet but he hits the side-netting. Replays showed that Krishna was offside.

3' - Gurpreet is almost caught out with the ball on his feet as Krishna presses. He survives big time.

ATK 0-0 Bengaluru FC

Dec 25, 2019 7:31 pm (IST)

ATK vs Bengaluru FC gets underway at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. ATK have never defeated Bengaluru in their four meetings so far, can the home team do it today?

Dec 25, 2019 7:27 pm (IST)

The national anthem has been sung and the live action of ATK vs Bengaluru from Kolkata will begin in a few moments from now. This is a battle for the top spot of the ISL 2019-20 table.

Dec 25, 2019 7:21 pm (IST)

Bengaluru FC will have their hands full with Roy Krishna and David Williams. "Of course, we have a plan for the game. We'll try to get them under control. They have two very natural forward players (Krishna and Williams). I think it's very clever from ATK to bring players who are playing together," Cuadrat said.

For Cuadrat, it's about the celebrations this festive season. "I hope it's a special day as it's Christmas day and we hope to give a present to all the football fans in India (with a win)," he said.

Dec 25, 2019 7:09 pm (IST)

ATK coach termed Bengaluru FC as the best team of the season and said, "For us it's a very important match. We can know our level by playing against last season's champions. It's very important for me and my players."

Dec 25, 2019 6:51 pm (IST)

ATK and Bengaluru FC have played each four times and the defending champions have won all four of them. Bengaluru FC have scored six goals in their encounters while ATK have found the back of the net only once.

Dec 25, 2019 6:40 pm (IST)

Bengaluru FC starting XI vs ATK: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Rahul Bheke, Albert Serran, Juanan, Harmanjot Khabra, Nishu Kumar, Erik Paartalu, Raphael Augusto, Dimas Delgado, Udanta Singh, Sunil Chhetri (C).

Substitutes: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill (GK); Rino Anto, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Kean Lewis, Suresh Wangjam, Ashique Kuruniyan, Semboi Haokip.

Dec 25, 2019 6:38 pm (IST)

ATK starting XI vs Bengaluru FC: Arindam Bhattacharya (GK); Prabir Das, Pritam Kotal, Agustin Iniguez, Sumit Rathi; Javier Hernandez, Armando Sosa Pena, Jayesh Rane, Michael Soosairaj; David Williams, Roy Krishna.

Substitutes: Dheeraj Singh (GK), Ankit Mukherjee, Salam Singh, Sehnaj Singh, Balwant Singh, Jobby Justin, Komal Thatal.

Dec 25, 2019 6:29 pm (IST)

FC Goa sit atop the Indian Super League 2019-20 points table with 18 points in nine matches while Hyderabad FC are rock bottom with five points from nine games. Today's hosts ATK sit third with 15 points in nine games while Bengaluru FC are a place above with 16 points from as many games.

Dec 25, 2019 6:21 pm (IST)

ATK host Bengaluru FC at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata as both the teams bid to take the top spot in the Indian Super League 2019-20 points table. It is a battle between the second-placed and third spot teams.

ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, ATK vs Bengaluru FC: David Williams Screamer Helps ATK Beat Bengaluru
David Williams scored for ATK against Bengaluru FC. (Photo Credit: @indiansuperleague)

Roy Krishna is ATK's primary weapon up front with eight goals to his name -- five of them coming in their last four outings. With the likes of David Williams, Javi Hernandez, Mandi Sosa and Edu Garcia in the line-up, Krishna will be confident of getting good support. Bengaluru's defence has been exemplary this season as well, having conceded just five goals in nine matches. The battle between a free-scoring ATK attack and a tight Bengaluru defence will determine the course of the match.



Apart from Sunil Chhetri, rest of the Bengaluru FC attackers have flattered to deceive, and they have seen their output upfront decline from the previous seasons. Despite featuring pacy wingers in Udanta Singh and Ashique Kuruniyan, Bengaluru have struggled to convert crosses. From 100 crosses, they have scored just one goal.
