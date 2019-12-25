ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, ATK vs Bengaluru FC: David Williams Screamer Helps ATK Beat Bengaluru

Jharkhand result tally
Event Highlights
Season six of the Indian Super League is expected to bring a lot of excitement as it is now the top division league of the country and the league-stage table toppers will get a spot in the AFC Champions League playoffs. ATK now go top of the table with 18 points from 10 games. FC Goa have the same points from nine games but ATK have a better goal difference. Bengaluru FC get pushed to the third spot with 16 points from 10 matches. LIVE STREAMING
FULL TIME! ATK have defeated Bengaluru FC 1-0 to go top of the points table, courtesy a brilliant goal from David Williams. For the first time in five meetings, ATK have been able to get a victory against the defending champions. ATK always looked the more threatening team and troubled Gurpreet Singh Sandhu in the goal for the entirety of the match. In the 47th minute, David Williams came up with an exquisite finish to Jayesh Rane's pass to be the difference between the two. With the win, ATK take the top spot in the table. Sunil Chhetri and the entire Bengaluru team was off colour and ATK made the best of it.
ATK 1-0 Bengaluru FC
Huge result for @ATKFC as they register their first-ever #HeroISL win over @bengalurufc 💪#ATKBFC #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/s82LytqNen— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 25, 2019
81' - OFFSIDE! A stunning through ball from the heart of the defence reaches Roy Krishna on the left over the entire Bengaluru defence. He takes a touch and slams it home, only for the offside flag to go up.
ATK 1-0 Bengaluru FC
Now that's a way to get @ATKFC's #Christmas spirit 🆙👊— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 25, 2019
Watch #ATKBFC LIVE on @hotstartweets - https://t.co/30PjctgzsJ and JioTV. #ISLMoments #HeroISL #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/KumaerFwpR
47' - GOAL! What a brilliant goal from David Williams! Jayesh Rane makes a sleek pass towards David Williams on the right and the indigenous Australian takes one touch and smacks the ball into the net with another for a stunning finish.
ATK 1-0 Bengaluru FC
https://t.co/VckGQP9GDo pic.twitter.com/FZqrS7btti— ATK (@ATKFC) December 25, 2019
The second half of ATK vs Bengaluru FC gets underway at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata! The scoreline is 0-0 at the moment and this one's a battle for the top spot in the ISL table.
ATK 0-0 Bengaluru FC
This is the 4⃣th time that no team has managed a shot on target in the first half of a #HeroISL match this season!@ATKFC or @bengalurufc have been involved in every one of those matches!#ATKBFC #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/6pfSDA2Pzs— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 25, 2019
HALF TIME! At the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, the scoreline of ATK vs Bengaluru FC remains goalless. There have been ample chances for both teams to open their account but none have been able to capitalise. Juanan has done extremely well in defence for Bengaluru so far even as their keeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu has looked very tentative with Roy Krishna being a constant threat. Bengaluru have had the majority of possession but have not been able to convert that into goals.
ATK 0-0 Bengaluru FC
No goals but an energetic end to an evenly-contested first-half in Kolkata!#ATKBFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/hWsArOoPZn— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 25, 2019
29' - Udanta Singh is at the end of a brilliant lob over the entire ATK defence but Udanta cannot gets a great touch at it and even as he runs forward, he doesn't go for the ball with Arindam closing down. That was a good chance for Bengaluru!
ATK 0-0 Bengaluru FC
30' CHANCE! Dimas floats one ever so carefully over the top for Udanta, who brings it down with finesse but pulls out of the shot, allowing Arindam to collect. 0-0. #ATKBFC— Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) December 25, 2019
2' - Roy Krishna receives a stunning through pass from David Williams on the right, as he was given onside, and with the whole Bengaluru defence caught out, Krishna is one on one with Gurpreet but he hits the side-netting. Replays showed that Krishna was offside.
3' - Gurpreet is almost caught out with the ball on his feet as Krishna presses. He survives big time.
ATK 0-0 Bengaluru FC
2' Roy Krishna's miles offside but the assistant referee's kept his flag down and the Fijian has skewed his shot wide. 0-0. #ATKBFC #WeAreBFC— Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) December 25, 2019
ATK vs Bengaluru FC gets underway at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. ATK have never defeated Bengaluru in their four meetings so far, can the home team do it today?
1' - Kick-off in Kolkata on #ChristmasDay as @ATKFC and @bengalurufc battle it out to go top!— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 25, 2019
Follow #ATKBFC LIVE ➡️ https://t.co/xOYtmmb8wR#HeroISL #LetsFootball
Bengaluru FC will have their hands full with Roy Krishna and David Williams. "Of course, we have a plan for the game. We'll try to get them under control. They have two very natural forward players (Krishna and Williams). I think it's very clever from ATK to bring players who are playing together," Cuadrat said.
For Cuadrat, it's about the celebrations this festive season. "I hope it's a special day as it's Christmas day and we hope to give a present to all the football fans in India (with a win)," he said.
ATK and Bengaluru FC have played each four times and the defending champions have won all four of them. Bengaluru FC have scored six goals in their encounters while ATK have found the back of the net only once.
Unbeaten at home 🆚 Unbeaten on the road!— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 25, 2019
Can @ATKFC claim their first-ever win over @bengalurufc tonight?#ATKBFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/7ZvFrrfnW9
Bengaluru FC starting XI vs ATK: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Rahul Bheke, Albert Serran, Juanan, Harmanjot Khabra, Nishu Kumar, Erik Paartalu, Raphael Augusto, Dimas Delgado, Udanta Singh, Sunil Chhetri (C).
Substitutes: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill (GK); Rino Anto, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Kean Lewis, Suresh Wangjam, Ashique Kuruniyan, Semboi Haokip.
TEAM NEWS! @Raphael_A12 returns to the fold for Carles Cuadrat's men, as they prepare to face ATK at the YBK Stadium, in Kolkata. Kick-off is one hour away! #ATKBFC #WeAreBFC #RoomForMore pic.twitter.com/LapZi9KbtN— Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) December 25, 2019
ATK starting XI vs Bengaluru FC: Arindam Bhattacharya (GK); Prabir Das, Pritam Kotal, Agustin Iniguez, Sumit Rathi; Javier Hernandez, Armando Sosa Pena, Jayesh Rane, Michael Soosairaj; David Williams, Roy Krishna.
Substitutes: Dheeraj Singh (GK), Ankit Mukherjee, Salam Singh, Sehnaj Singh, Balwant Singh, Jobby Justin, Komal Thatal.
#ATKBFC is always going to be an entertainer! ✨— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 25, 2019
After tonight, which team will be on the 🔝 of the #HeroISL standings? 🤔#LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/OvO60BdWQK
ATK host Bengaluru FC at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata as both the teams bid to take the top spot in the Indian Super League 2019-20 points table. It is a battle between the second-placed and third spot teams.
Top-four rivals @ATKFC and @bengalurufc battle it out to reclaim top spot in the #HeroISL ⚔️— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 25, 2019
Here's our #ATKBFC preview 👇#LetsFootball https://t.co/K4w6UPMebW
David Williams scored for ATK against Bengaluru FC. (Photo Credit: @indiansuperleague)
Roy Krishna is ATK's primary weapon up front with eight goals to his name -- five of them coming in their last four outings. With the likes of David Williams, Javi Hernandez, Mandi Sosa and Edu Garcia in the line-up, Krishna will be confident of getting good support. Bengaluru's defence has been exemplary this season as well, having conceded just five goals in nine matches. The battle between a free-scoring ATK attack and a tight Bengaluru defence will determine the course of the match.
Top-four rivals @ATKFC and @bengalurufc battle it out to reclaim top spot in the #HeroISL ⚔️
Here's our #ATKBFC preview 👇#LetsFootball https://t.co/K4w6UPMebW
— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 25, 2019
Apart from Sunil Chhetri, rest of the Bengaluru FC attackers have flattered to deceive, and they have seen their output upfront decline from the previous seasons. Despite featuring pacy wingers in Udanta Singh and Ashique Kuruniyan, Bengaluru have struggled to convert crosses. From 100 crosses, they have scored just one goal.
-
