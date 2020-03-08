 ISL HIGHLIGHTS, ATK vs Bengaluru FC Semi final 2nd Leg: Williams Double Helps ATK Book Place in Final - News18
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

ISL HIGHLIGHTS, ATK vs Bengaluru FC Semi-final 2nd Leg: Williams Double Helps ATK Book Place in Final

News18.com | March 8, 2020, 10:23 PM IST
facebook Twitter skype whatapps

Event Highlights

Indian Super League 2019-20 Semi-final 2nd Leg, ATK vs Bengaluru FC HIGHLIGHTS: Catch all the live updates from the Indian Super League 2019-20 semi-final 2nd leg between ATK and Bengaluru FC. ATK beat Bengaluru FC 3-1 on the night and 3-2 on aggregate to book their place in the Indian Super League final. They will face Chennaiyin FC at Goa's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on March 14. David Williams gave ATK the lead in the 61st minute and then again in the 79th minute. Roy Krishna had equalised in the 30th minute after Ashique Kuruniyan gave Bengaluru FC the lead in just the 5th minute at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

Two-time champions ATK relied on a David Williams brace to script a spectacular turnaround and storm into the final of the Indian Super League over holders Bengaluru FC on Sunday. In the driver's seat after winning the first leg 1-0, Bengaluru FC struck in the fifth minute for a vital away goal advantage through Ashique Kuruniyan, his first of the season, from a counter-attack. Up 2-0 on aggregate, Bengaluru had one foot in their third consecutive ISL final. But ATK produced a stunning recovery in front of a 50,000-plus crowd, which included many Mohun Bagan members, who were given complimentary tickets. Mohun Bagan and ATK have merged for the next season. Captain Roy Krishna (30th) brought ATK back into the game before Williams' 63rd minute penalty made it 2-2 on aggregate. Williams then struck a brilliant header in the 79th minute to seal the issue 3-1 in the second leg with local lad Prabir Das setting it up. MATCH REPORT
Read More
Mar 8, 2020 9:39 pm (IST)

 That's that then!

ATK will face Chennaiyin in the ISL final in Goa on March 14!

Mar 8, 2020 9:25 pm (IST)

FULL TIME!

What a comeback. 

A brace from David Williams and Roy Krishna's equaliser means ATK are into the ISL final!

ATK 3-1 BENGALURU FC (3-2agg.)

Mar 8, 2020 9:21 pm (IST)

88' - Save! What a save!

Arindam Bhattacharja might just have taken ATK into the final! 

Dimas Delgado's free-kick is defelcted goal wards. but the keeper is there... somehow and pulls off a stunning save!

Mar 8, 2020 9:17 pm (IST)

85' - Substitutions!

Both teams make their third and final changes.

ATK's Victor Mongil comes on for Edu Garcia, as Benglauru brings on Leon Augustin in place of Francisco Borges. 

Meanwhile, Mandi Sosa goes into the referee's books for his challenge on Suresh Wangjam in mid-field

Mar 8, 2020 9:09 pm (IST)

79' - GOAL! What a header from David Williams! ATK are in the lead on aggregate as well. Prabir Das with the cross.

How did he do that? The power and the accuracy as well on that header. And what an inch-perfect cross from the ATK right back.

The home side is going through as things stand.

Will Bengaluru be able to come back in the game and the tie?

ATK 3-1 BENGALURU FC (3-2)

Mar 8, 2020 9:05 pm (IST)

74' - Double change!

ATK make a double change! Regin Michael makes way for Jayesh Rane and Armando Sosa Pena in for Javier Hernandez

Mar 8, 2020 9:03 pm (IST)

Close!

Mar 8, 2020 9:02 pm (IST)

69' - What was that! Yellow card.

That's poor from Prabir Das. For all his attacking prowess, his defending sometimes leaves more to be desired. Francisco Borges tries to get past Prabir but the ATK defender pulls him back. 

The referee has no choice but to books him.

  

Mar 8, 2020 8:57 pm (IST)

64' - Substitution!

Bengaluru FC are making another change as Ashique Kuruniyan makes way for Udanta Singh.

They need him to make an impact in a 'flash'.

Mar 8, 2020 8:55 pm (IST)

As cool as you like from David!

Mar 8, 2020 8:53 pm (IST)

61' - GOAL! David Williams converts the penalty he won. ATK are back in this. 

After Suresh Wangjam brings down Williams, the big Australian steps up and slots the penalty past Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.

Mar 8, 2020 8:49 pm (IST)

59' - Substitution!

The away team are the first to make a change as Kevaughn Frater comes on in place of Deshorn Brown for Bengaluru FC.

Mar 8, 2020 8:44 pm (IST)

51' - Left is Right!? Ashique Kuruniyan moved to the left. He was thriving on the right. Will this decision back-fire for Bengaluru or will he fire Bengaluru back into the lead tonight. 

Mar 8, 2020 8:34 pm (IST)

2nd HALF! ATK need to score 2 more goals, while Bengaluru FC just have to hold on. Who will claim their place in the final?

ATK 1-1 BENGALURU FC (1-2)

Mar 8, 2020 8:20 pm (IST)

HALF-TIME! After three minutes of added time, the half time whistle is blown. Roy Krishna equalised from ATK after Ashique Kuruniyan's opener for Benglauru, who still lead on aggregate! 

The next goal might just decide the game.

Mar 8, 2020 8:17 pm (IST)

44' - A couple of yellow cards shown in succession.

Pritam Kotal, Ashique Kuruniyan and Deshorn Brown go into the referee's book. 

Mar 8, 2020 8:13 pm (IST)

Here is how RoyKrishna scored the goal!

Mar 8, 2020 8:11 pm (IST)

37' - ​  Edu Garcia passes the ball to Javier Hernandez on the edge of the box but his shot flies over the bar. ATK have looked positive, despie going down nearly in the match. Bengaluru, on the other hand, are happy to sit back and hit their opponent on the counter. Will it work?

A minute later Javier Hernandez receives a yellow card. 

Mar 8, 2020 8:01 pm (IST)

30' - GOAL! Roy Krishna equalises on the night for ATK! Beautiful football...

David Williams put Prabir Das in behind the defence on the overlap., from there, he sends in a delicious ball into the box as Roy does what he does best... score!

ATK 1-1 BENGALURU FC (1-2)

Mar 8, 2020 8:00 pm (IST)

The save from Gurpreet! 

Mar 8, 2020 7:56 pm (IST)

24' - The big man standing tall (diving to his right actually) and stops the shot from David Williams with both hands. ATK might just need something special to beat this keeper!

Roy Krishna will have something to say about that in the course of the game. 

Moments ago, Erik Paartalu had poked the ball in the back of the net only for the referee to blow for off-side...

Mar 8, 2020 7:52 pm (IST)

19' - Another brilliant move from Ashique Kuruniyannn! Sunil Chhetri releases the youngster down the right as Ashique chests the ball down in his path and after dribbling past a few players, shoots. The ball though goes flying wide. 

Mar 8, 2020 7:48 pm (IST)

13' - Dimas Delgado gets to send in a ball from a free-kick but it is weak and the ATK defence clear it away quite easily.

Mar 8, 2020 7:38 pm (IST)

5' - GOAL! Ashique Kuruniyan scores his first goal of the season to give Bengaluru FC the lead!

Francisco Borges intercepted the ball in midfield and played Ashique in behind. Ashique with his pace and skill skipped away from a sliding challenge from Sumit Rathi. Ashique, with only Arindam Bhattacharja to beat, keep his cool and slots the ball in the back of the net.

ATK 0-1 BENGALURU FC (0-2)

Mar 8, 2020 7:31 pm (IST)

Kick-off! ATK FC and Bengaluru FC begin their ISL semi-final at the iconic Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan.

Can ATK overturn the first leg's 1-0 deficit or will Bengaluru FC hold on?

Mar 8, 2020 7:02 pm (IST)

ATK Starting XI - Arindam Bhattacharja (GK), Sumit Rathi, John Johnson, Pritam Kotal, Prabir Das, egin Michael, Javier Hernandez, David Williams, Michael Soosairaj, Edu Garcia, Roy Krishna (C).

Bench - Armando Sosa Pena, Pronay Halder, Dheeraj Singh, Balwant Singh, Jayesh Rane, Jobby Justin, Victor Mongil.

Mar 8, 2020 6:54 pm (IST)
 

Bengaluru FC Starting XI - ​Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Rahul Bheke, Juanan, Harmanjot Khabra, Francisco Borges, Erik Paartalu, Dimas Delgado, Suresh Wangjam, Ashique Kuruniyan, Sunil Chhetri (C), Deshorn Brown.

Bench - Kean Lewis, Udanta Singh, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Kevaughn Frater, Leon Augustin, Gursimrat Singh Gill, Rino Anto.

Mar 8, 2020 6:51 pm (IST)
Mar 8, 2020 6:27 pm (IST)

Semi-final 2nd leg - ATK vs Bengaluru FC! ATK FC host Bengaluru FC at Kolkata's iconic Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in the second leg of their Indian Super League semi-final clash. ATK lost the first leg 1-0 in Bengaluru and will be counting on their home advantage to overturn the deficit and make it to the final. Bengaluru, on the other hand, will be aiming to see off ATK's challenge to make their third consecutive final appearance.

ISL HIGHLIGHTS, ATK vs Bengaluru FC Semi-final 2nd Leg: Williams Double Helps ATK Book Place in Final
ATK vs Bengaluru FC (Photo Credit: ISL/News18)

Das was exceptional in the midfield and had set up the first goal as well.

Bengaluru FC, however, started the match on a rousing note.

It was their latest recruit Francisco Borges Nili who started the move in the midfield and played a wonderful outside-of-the-foot pass for Kuruniyan breaking down the right.

Kuruniyan showed brilliant control and skipped away from the challenge of Sumit Rathi for a one-on-one against Arindam Bhattacharja before sliding past the ATK custodian, which brought the crowd to a standstill.

Under pressure, ATK goalkeeper Bhattacharya pulled off a stunning save in the 17th minute as Bengaluru FC pressed hard with back-to-back attacks. In the second attack, Kuruniyan's left footer missed the target narrowly as ATK survived.

In the 23rd minute, ATK launched a fine attack but the India goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu kept Williams at bay, diving low to his left.

Finally, ATK brought on the equaliser with Roy Krishna doing the rescue act.

A cross-field ball was played towards the right where Prabir Das delightfully played a one-two with Williams to get on into the final third on the right flank.

Against the run of play, ATK was awarded a penalty when Williams was brought down by Suresh Singh Wangjam in the box.

Williams calmly slotted the ball home, sending Gurpreet the wrong way.

Four minutes later, Das and Williams combined once again to put ATK ahead on aggregate.

Jayesh Rane sent Das to the byline down the right-wing and his cross was headed in by Williams, beating Gurpreet all ends up.

Carles Cuadrat introduced Leon Augustine for Pedromo as they looked to stage a comeback. However, the visitors were stopped by a resolute ATK defence.

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery