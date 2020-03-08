ISL HIGHLIGHTS, ATK vs Bengaluru FC Semi-final 2nd Leg: Williams Double Helps ATK Book Place in Final

That's that then!
ATK will face Chennaiyin in the ISL final in Goa on March 14!
FULL TIME— ATK (@ATKFC) March 8, 2020
We're througgggghhhhhhhh!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!#ATK 3-1 #BFC#ATKBFC#AamarBukeyATK#BanglaBrigade pic.twitter.com/OMtWBLhlT8
79' - GOAL! What a header from David Williams! ATK are in the lead on aggregate as well. Prabir Das with the cross.
How did he do that? The power and the accuracy as well on that header. And what an inch-perfect cross from the ATK right back.
The home side is going through as things stand.
Will Bengaluru be able to come back in the game and the tie?
ATK 3-1 BENGALURU FC (3-2)
74' - Double change!
ATK make a double change! Regin Michael makes way for Jayesh Rane and Armando Sosa Pena in for Javier Hernandez
73'— ATK (@ATKFC) March 8, 2020
Double SUBSTITUTION
IN:- Mandi Sosa
OUT:- @javih89
IN:- @jayeshrane11
OUT:- Michael Regin#ATK 2-1 #BFC#ATKBFC#AamarBukeyATK#BanglaBrigade
Close!
70' @chetrisunil11's low free-kick is cheekily directed onto the post by @DimasDelgadoMor.— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) March 8, 2020
ATK 2-1 BFC (agg 2-2)#ATKBFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball
As cool as you like from David!
63'— ATK (@ATKFC) March 8, 2020
GOAAAAALLLLL!!!!!!@willo_15 being trapped down by Suresh inside the box, @RoyKrishna21 gives the ball to @willo_15 to hit it.
And @willo_15 converts it from the spot.#ATK 2-1 #BFC#ATKBFC#AamarBukeyATK#BanglaBrigade pic.twitter.com/7k5gPGrOEu
59' - Substitution!
The away team are the first to make a change as Kevaughn Frater comes on in place of Deshorn Brown for Bengaluru FC.
59' Off goes one Jamaican, on comes another 🇯🇲@strika09 makes way for @kev_frater.— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) March 8, 2020
ATK 1-1 BFC (agg 1-2)#ATKBFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball
HALF-TIME! After three minutes of added time, the half time whistle is blown. Roy Krishna equalised from ATK after Ashique Kuruniyan's opener for Benglauru, who still lead on aggregate!
The next goal might just decide the game.
All square at the break here in Kolkata, but the Blues hold the advantage on aggregate as the sides head down the tunnel. #ATKBFC #RoomForMore pic.twitter.com/gK1mgGrnrk— Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) March 8, 2020
Here is how RoyKrishna scored the goal!
30'— ATK (@ATKFC) March 8, 2020
GOAAAAALLLL!!!!@RoyKrishna21 meets early on @ImPrabirDas's cross and gets one back for us.#ATK 1-1 #BFC#ATKBFC#AamarBukeyATK#BanglaBrigade pic.twitter.com/Z7XOHc8XB4
37' - Edu Garcia passes the ball to Javier Hernandez on the edge of the box but his shot flies over the bar. ATK have looked positive, despie going down nearly in the match. Bengaluru, on the other hand, are happy to sit back and hit their opponent on the counter. Will it work?
A minute later Javier Hernandez receives a yellow card.
The save from Gurpreet!
22'@RoyKrishna21 latches onto the ball and passe it to @willo_15 whose shot have been saved by Sandhu.#ATK 0-1 #BFC#ATKBFC#AamarBukeyATK#BanglaBrigade pic.twitter.com/KYFup22pYC— ATK (@ATKFC) March 8, 2020
24' - The big man standing tall (diving to his right actually) and stops the shot from David Williams with both hands. ATK might just need something special to beat this keeper!
Roy Krishna will have something to say about that in the course of the game.
Moments ago, Erik Paartalu had poked the ball in the back of the net only for the referee to blow for off-side...
5' - GOAL! Ashique Kuruniyan scores his first goal of the season to give Bengaluru FC the lead!
Francisco Borges intercepted the ball in midfield and played Ashique in behind. Ashique with his pace and skill skipped away from a sliding challenge from Sumit Rathi. Ashique, with only Arindam Bhattacharja to beat, keep his cool and slots the ball in the back of the net.
ATK 0-1 BENGALURU FC (0-2)
5' GOOAALL!! That didn't take long! Nili picks up a loose ball down the left and curls one into the path of Ashique, who takes a touch, rides the challenge from Rathi and slots in at the near post past Arindam. 1-0. (2-0 agg.) #ATKBFC pic.twitter.com/F5hVcQ4YRJ— Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) March 8, 2020
ATK Starting XI - Arindam Bhattacharja (GK), Sumit Rathi, John Johnson, Pritam Kotal, Prabir Das, egin Michael, Javier Hernandez, David Williams, Michael Soosairaj, Edu Garcia, Roy Krishna (C).
Bench - Armando Sosa Pena, Pronay Halder, Dheeraj Singh, Balwant Singh, Jayesh Rane, Jobby Justin, Victor Mongil.
Antonio Lopez Habas named an unchanged XI. #ATK #ATKBFC#AamarBukeyATK#BanglaBrigade pic.twitter.com/NV3Lp2gtVC— ATK (@ATKFC) March 8, 2020
Bengaluru FC Starting XI - Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Rahul Bheke, Juanan, Harmanjot Khabra, Francisco Borges, Erik Paartalu, Dimas Delgado, Suresh Wangjam, Ashique Kuruniyan, Sunil Chhetri (C), Deshorn Brown.
Bench - Kean Lewis, Udanta Singh, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Kevaughn Frater, Leon Augustin, Gursimrat Singh Gill, Rino Anto.
TEAM NEWS! Starts for @Ashique_22 and @nili_lp7 at the YBK tonight. Here's how the boss lines up his men for the @IndSuperLeague semifinal second leg clash against ATK. #ATKBFC pic.twitter.com/OxxiOI2een— Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) March 8, 2020
Semi-final 2nd leg - ATK vs Bengaluru FC! ATK FC host Bengaluru FC at Kolkata's iconic Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in the second leg of their Indian Super League semi-final clash. ATK lost the first leg 1-0 in Bengaluru and will be counting on their home advantage to overturn the deficit and make it to the final. Bengaluru, on the other hand, will be aiming to see off ATK's challenge to make their third consecutive final appearance.